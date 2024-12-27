Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.44
16.83
37.78
44.39
yoy growth (%)
-55.74
-55.45
-14.89
31.46
Raw materials
-5.59
-12.12
-23.2
-22.57
As % of sales
75.05
72.05
61.42
50.85
Employee costs
-0.7
-3.18
-8.87
-10.33
As % of sales
9.45
18.92
23.48
23.28
Other costs
-2.4
-6.97
-3.61
-2.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.28
41.44
9.57
6.51
Operating profit
-1.25
-5.45
2.08
8.58
OPM
-16.8
-32.41
5.52
19.33
Depreciation
-1.88
-2.13
-2.13
-2.07
Interest expense
-3.27
-2.08
-4.29
-6.18
Other income
3.65
2.15
0.33
0.66
Profit before tax
-2.75
-7.52
-3.99
0.99
Taxes
0.08
0.88
-0.07
0.35
Tax rate
-3.18
-11.69
1.92
35.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.67
-6.64
-4.07
1.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.67
-6.64
-4.07
1.34
yoy growth (%)
-59.83
63.11
-403.58
-165.04
NPM
-35.84
-39.5
-10.78
3.02
No Record Found
