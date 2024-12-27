iifl-logo-icon 1
S R Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.12
(4.70%)
Dec 27, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.44

16.83

37.78

44.39

yoy growth (%)

-55.74

-55.45

-14.89

31.46

Raw materials

-5.59

-12.12

-23.2

-22.57

As % of sales

75.05

72.05

61.42

50.85

Employee costs

-0.7

-3.18

-8.87

-10.33

As % of sales

9.45

18.92

23.48

23.28

Other costs

-2.4

-6.97

-3.61

-2.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.28

41.44

9.57

6.51

Operating profit

-1.25

-5.45

2.08

8.58

OPM

-16.8

-32.41

5.52

19.33

Depreciation

-1.88

-2.13

-2.13

-2.07

Interest expense

-3.27

-2.08

-4.29

-6.18

Other income

3.65

2.15

0.33

0.66

Profit before tax

-2.75

-7.52

-3.99

0.99

Taxes

0.08

0.88

-0.07

0.35

Tax rate

-3.18

-11.69

1.92

35.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.67

-6.64

-4.07

1.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.67

-6.64

-4.07

1.34

yoy growth (%)

-59.83

63.11

-403.58

-165.04

NPM

-35.84

-39.5

-10.78

3.02

