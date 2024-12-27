iifl-logo-icon 1
S R Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

3.12
(4.70%)
Dec 27, 2024

S R INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,198.45

79.3833,194.465.670.41566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,310.85

70.2616,806.2652.360.92837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

579.45

79.4114,371.2236.730.52679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

279.7

88.18,583.2214.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

575.3

18.622,557.8241.430.52216.36200.61

