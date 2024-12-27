iifl-logo-icon 1
S R Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.12
(4.70%)
Dec 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR S R Industries Ltd

S R Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.75

-7.52

-3.99

0.99

Depreciation

-1.88

-2.13

-2.13

-2.07

Tax paid

0.08

0.88

-0.07

0.35

Working capital

-0.88

-24.53

7.2

-0.6

Other operating items

Operating

-5.43

-33.31

0.98

-1.33

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.91

0.73

-3.17

Free cash flow

-5.41

-32.4

1.71

-4.5

Equity raised

-102.38

-66.73

-28

-56.1

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-6.76

-9.23

10.73

16.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-114.56

-108.36

-15.55

-43.67

