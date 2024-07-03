Summary

S R Industries Ltd, incorporated in 1989, is a dynamic group heading the footwear division having the state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing plant. The Company is having its operations in the State of Punjab (Mohali) and Himachal Pradesh (Una) and is engaged in the manufacturing of Footwear comprising of the facilities including Rubber Outsole Moulding, EVA Sheet, Cutting and preparation, Stitching, Assembly line for shoes. The footwear division manufactures goods for various companies such as Bata, Fila etc.The Company has facilities like Rubber Outsole moulding, EVA sheet, IMEVA, stockfitting, Cutting and preparation, Stitching, Assembly line for Shoes equipped with latest machinery from leading machine manufacturers across the globe. It is currently producing items for the Sports Footwear segment of the market - mostly EVA Flip Flops, Lifestyle Footwear, Sports Sandals, Sports Shoes - Die-Cut Jogger & Running Shoes with IMEVA midsole.

Read More