S R Industries Ltd Share Price

3.12
(4.70%)
Dec 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.12
  • Day's High3.12
  • 52 Wk High3.12
  • Prev. Close2.98
  • Day's Low2.84
  • 52 Wk Low 0.95
  • Turnover (lac)23.71
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-21.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

S R Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

3.12

Prev. Close

2.98

Turnover(Lac.)

23.71

Day's High

3.12

Day's Low

2.84

52 Week's High

3.12

52 Week's Low

0.95

Book Value

-21.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

S R Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

arrow

S R Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S R Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:09 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.76%

Non-Promoter- 80.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S R Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.65

19.65

19.65

19.65

Preference Capital

9.81

9.81

9.81

9.81

Reserves

-61.98

-61.88

-56.34

-53.74

Net Worth

-32.52

-32.42

-26.88

-24.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.44

16.83

37.78

44.39

yoy growth (%)

-55.74

-55.45

-14.89

31.46

Raw materials

-5.59

-12.12

-23.2

-22.57

As % of sales

75.05

72.05

61.42

50.85

Employee costs

-0.7

-3.18

-8.87

-10.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.75

-7.52

-3.99

0.99

Depreciation

-1.88

-2.13

-2.13

-2.07

Tax paid

0.08

0.88

-0.07

0.35

Working capital

-0.88

-24.53

7.2

-0.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.74

-55.45

-14.89

31.46

Op profit growth

-77.06

-361.24

-75.67

38.76

EBIT growth

-109.58

-1,950.04

-95.9

56.26

Net profit growth

-59.83

63.11

-403.58

-165.04

No Record Found

S R Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.1

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,461.05

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.95

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

608.85

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S R Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Udit Mayor

Managing Director

Munish Mahajan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anu Kumari

Director

Sangeeta Mahajan

Whole Time Director & CFO

Amit Mahajan

Independent Director

Gaurav Jain

Executive Director & MD

PANKAJ DAWAR

Executive Director & CFO

Manish Kumar Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivam Sharma

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Kumar Sapra

Non Executive Director

Deepti Datta

Non Executive Director

Deepak Logani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S R Industries Ltd

Summary

S R Industries Ltd, incorporated in 1989, is a dynamic group heading the footwear division having the state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing plant. The Company is having its operations in the State of Punjab (Mohali) and Himachal Pradesh (Una) and is engaged in the manufacturing of Footwear comprising of the facilities including Rubber Outsole Moulding, EVA Sheet, Cutting and preparation, Stitching, Assembly line for shoes. The footwear division manufactures goods for various companies such as Bata, Fila etc.The Company has facilities like Rubber Outsole moulding, EVA sheet, IMEVA, stockfitting, Cutting and preparation, Stitching, Assembly line for Shoes equipped with latest machinery from leading machine manufacturers across the globe. It is currently producing items for the Sports Footwear segment of the market - mostly EVA Flip Flops, Lifestyle Footwear, Sports Sandals, Sports Shoes - Die-Cut Jogger & Running Shoes with IMEVA midsole.
Company FAQs

What is the S R Industries Ltd share price today?

The S R Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of S R Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S R Industries Ltd is ₹6.14 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of S R Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S R Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.15 as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S R Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S R Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S R Industries Ltd is ₹0.95 and ₹3.12 as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of S R Industries Ltd?

S R Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.99%, 3 Years at 4.42%, 1 Year at 69.57%, 6 Month at 119.72%, 3 Month at 136.36% and 1 Month at 100.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S R Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S R Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 80.23 %

