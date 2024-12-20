S.R.INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To explore opportunities of fund raising through Issuance of Compulsory Convertible Debenture (CCDs) in one or more tranches subject to the necessary approvals and in accordance with the provision of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended from time to time; 2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. To consider and appoint M/s Krishan Rakesh & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 009088N Peer Review Certificate No.: 016602) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years from financials year 2024-2025 till the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2029. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting.