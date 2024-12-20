|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|Intimation of Corporate office of the Company. Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting held on 20-12-2024: 1. Approved the addendum the notice dated 20-12-2024 of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. The Board of Directors has approved the Corporate office address of the Company, 3. the Board of Directors has fixed Monday, December 30, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of capital restructuring of the Company as outlined in the approved Resolution Plan., 4. we are submitting the summary of the information required of approved Resolution Plan and the order dated July 1, 2024, passed by the Honble NCLT, Chandigarh Bench. 5. The Board of Directors has rescinded the resolution related to the issuance of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) 6. The Board has taken note that, as per the approved Resolution Plan, Bazel International Limited will provide to the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|S.R.INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To explore opportunities of fund raising through Issuance of Compulsory Convertible Debenture (CCDs) in one or more tranches subject to the necessary approvals and in accordance with the provision of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended from time to time; 2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. To consider and appoint M/s Krishan Rakesh & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 009088N Peer Review Certificate No.: 016602) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years from financials year 2024-2025 till the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2029. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting.
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|Intimation of Board meeting outcome held on Friday, November 21, 2024 interaia consider and approved the appointment of directors and KMPs.
