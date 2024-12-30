iifl-logo-icon 1
S R Industries Ltd AGM

3.12
(4.70%)
Dec 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

S R Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company proposed to be held on Monday, December 30, 024 at 02:00 p.m. to consider and approved the agenda as mentioned in notice of AGM Intimation of Book closure for the purpose of annual General Meeting of the Company. We wish to inform you that pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, the 33rd Annual General Meeting of S R Industries Ltd. was held on Monday 30th December 2024 at 02:00 PM at Royal Park Resort , NH21, Godown Area Zirakpur, Punjab-140603 and concluded at 02:20 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)

