S R Industries Ltd Management Discussions

OVERVIEW

I) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The shoes industry has witnessed significant developments in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and shifting global dynamics.

Current Industry Trends:

- Sustainability and Eco-Friendliness: With growing environmental concerns, the shoes industry has seen a rise in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products.?

- E-commerce and Digitalization: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping, forcing companies to adapt to digital platforms and omnichannel retailing.

- Innovation and Technology: Advances in materials science, 3D printing, and robotics are transforming the manufacturing process, enabling faster production, and reducing waste.

Developments in the Indian Shoes Industry:

- The Indian footwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10-12% from 2023 to 2028, driven by increasing demand for formal and casual footwear.

- The governments initiatives, such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, aim to promote domestic manufacturing and exports.

SR Industries Limiteds Rehabilitation:

As SR Industries Limited recently underwent rehabilitation from the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), its essential to focus on rebuilding and revitalizing the company. This may involve:

- Restructuring and Refinancing: Reorganizing the companys debt and financial structure to ensure stability and growth.

- Operational Efficiency: Implementing cost-saving measures, improving supply chain management, and enhancing manufacturing processes. - Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with other companies or investors to access new markets, technologies, or resources.

II) OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities and Threats for SR Industries Limited in the Shoes Industry:

Opportunities:

1. Growing Demand for Comfort and Sustainability: Increasing consumer focus on comfort, sustainability, and eco-friendliness presents an opportunity for SR Industries Limited to develop and market products that cater to these needs. The global footwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028, driven by increasing demand for comfortable and sustainable footwear.

2. Expansion into E-commerce and Digital Platforms: Leveraging the rise of e-commerce and digital platforms can help SR Industries Limited increase its online presence, reach a wider audience, and improve sales. The global e-commerce market is expected to reach $6.5 trillion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.5%. This presents an opportunity for SR Industries Limited to expand its online presence.

3. Government Initiatives and Support: The Indian governments initiatives, such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, can provide SR Industries Limited with opportunities for growth, subsidies, and incentives. The Indian governments Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is expected to attract investments worth 2,000 crore in the footwear industry. (Source:

Press Information Bureau, Government of India)

4. Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaborating with other companies, designers, or influencers can help SR Industries Limited access new markets, technologies, and customers. 5. Rebuilding and Rebranding: After rehabilitation from CIRP, SR Industries Limited can focus on rebuilding its brand, improving its reputation, and attracting new customers.

Threats:

1. Intense Competition: The shoes industry is highly competitive, with many established brands and new entrants, which can make it challenging for SR Industries Limited to gain market share. The global footwear market is highly competitive, with over 10,000 manufacturers worldwide. 2. Fluctuating Raw Material Costs: Volatility in raw material prices, such as leather, rubber, and other components, can impact SR Industries Limiteds profit margins and pricing strategy. The global leather market is expected to experience fluctuations in prices due to changes in demand and supply. (Source: Leather and Hide Council) 3. Changing Consumer Preferences: Rapidly changing consumer preferences, trends, and fashion styles can make it difficult for SR Industries Limited to keep up with demand and stay relevant. The global footwear market is expected to experience changes in consumer preferences, with a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. (Source: Nielsen Global Sustainability Report).

4. Regulatory Challenges: Compliance with regulations, such as environmental and labor laws, can be time-consuming and costly for SR Industries Limited.

5. Economic Uncertainty: Economic downturns, inflation, or other macroeconomic factors can impact consumer spending, demand, and SR Industries Limiteds revenue.

III) SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT- WISE PERFORMANCE

As there is no business activity in the Company because the Company was in CIRP process since 2021 and SR Industries Limited currently operates in a single product segment, namely Footwears. The companys performance is comprehensively evaluated in this report, providing insights into its financials, operations, and market presence. By focusing on a single product category, the company aims to optimize its resources, enhance product quality, and strengthen its market position in the footwear industry.

IV) OUTLOOK

The outlook for SR Industries Limited remains challenging, as the company navigates its recovery from the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). While the Indian footwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10-12% from 2023 to 2028, SR Industries Limiteds ability to capitalize on this trend is uncertain. The companys emergence from CIRP is a positive step, but it will need to demonstrate significant improvements in operational efficiency, financial management, and product competitiveness to regain market traction and drive growth.

V) RISKS AND CONCERNS

As SR Industries Limited emerges from the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), the company faces several risks and challenges that could impact its financial performance, operations, and future prospects. The following are some of the key risks and concerns:

1. Post-CIRP Rehabilitation Risks:

- Challenges in regaining stakeholder confidence, including customers, suppliers, and employees. - Potential difficulties in accessing new credit facilities or refinancing existing debt. - Risks associated with implementing the resolution plan and meeting its obligations.

2. Business and Market Risks:

- Intense competition in the footwear industry, which could lead to downward pressure on prices and margins. - Fluctuations in demand and market trends, which could impact sales and revenue.

- Dependence on a limited number of suppliers, which could disrupt the supply chain and impact production.

3. Financial Risks:

- High debt levels, which could impact the companys ability to meet its financial obligations and invest in growth initiatives.

- Limited financial flexibility, which could restrict the companys ability to respond to changing market conditions.

- Exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations, which could impact the companys import costs and export revenue.

4. Operational Risks:

- Dependence on a limited number of manufacturing facilities, which could disrupt production and impact sales.

- Exposure to labor unrest and industrial disputes, which could impact production and operations.

- Dependence on third-party logistics and transportation providers, which could disrupt the supply chain and impact delivery times.

5. Regulatory and Compliance Risks:

- Exposure to changes in government policies and regulations, which could impact the companys operations and financial performance. - Compliance risks related to labor laws, environmental regulations, and tax laws, which could result in fines and penalties.

6. Corporate Governance and Management Risks:

- Risks related to the companys corporate governance structure and practices, which could impact the companys reputation and financial performance.

- Dependence on key management personnel, which could impact the companys operations and financial performance if they were to leave the company.

The company is taking steps to mitigate these risks and concerns, including: - Implementing a robust risk management framework - Strengthening its corporate governance structure and practices - Improving its operational efficiency and supply chain management - Enhancing its financial management and reporting systems - Focusing on regaining stakeholder confidence and trust

However, these risks and concerns could still impact the companys financial performance and future prospects.

VI)INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

SR Industries Limited has established internal control systems to ensure the accuracy, reliability, and compliance of its financial reporting and operational processes. However, given the companys recent rehabilitation from the CIRP process, there are concerns regarding the adequacy and effectiveness of these internal controls.

Internal Control Systems:

1. Financial Controls: The company has implemented financial controls, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. However, the effectiveness of these controls may have been impacted by the CIRP process.

2. Operational Controls: The company has established operational controls, including production planning, inventory management, and quality control. However, the companys recent rehabilitation from CIRP may have disrupted these controls.

3. Compliance Controls: The company has implemented compliance controls, including regulatory compliance, tax compliance, and labor law compliance. However, the companys recent rehabilitation from CIRP may have created new compliance risks.

Concerns Regarding Adequacy and Effectiveness:

1. Lack of Robustness: The companys internal control systems may lack robustness, given the disruptions caused by the CIRP process.

2. Inadequate Documentation: The companys internal control systems may not be adequately documented, which could impact their effectiveness. 3. Insufficient Training: The companys employees may not have received sufficient training on internal control systems, which could impact their effectiveness.

4. Limited Resources: The companys recent rehabilitation from CIRP may have limited its resources, which could impact the adequacy and effectiveness of its internal control systems.

Remedial Measures:

1. Review and Strengthening of Internal Controls: The company plans to review and strengthen its internal control systems to ensure their adequacy and effectiveness. 2. Documentation and Training: The company plans to document its internal control systems and provide training to its employees to ensure their effectiveness.

3. Resource Allocation: The company plans to allocate sufficient resources to support the implementation and maintenance of its internal control systems.

By implementing these remedial measures, SR Industries Limited aims to strengthen its internal control systems and ensure their adequacy and effectiveness in supporting the companys financial reporting and operational processes.

VII) DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

SR Industries Limiteds financial performance has been significantly impacted by the Companys recent history, including its admission into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in 2021. As a result, there was no business activity during the CIRP period. The Adjudicating Authority (AA/Honble NCLT, Chandigarh Bench) approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Bazel International Limited, the Successful Resolution Applicant (SRA), on July 1, 2024. This marked a significant milestone in the Companys journey, as it emerged from the CIRP process. Financial Performance:

The Companys financial performance during the CIRP period was severely impacted, with no revenue generated due to the suspension of business activities. The Companys financials reflect the significant challenges faced during this period.

Operational Performance:

The Companys operational performance was non-existent during the CIRP period, as all business activities were suspended. However, with the approval of the Resolution Plan, the Company has commenced its operations anew. Key Observations:

1. Revenue Growth: The Companys revenue is expected to grow as it resumes its business operations.

2. Cost Rationalization: The Company aims to rationalize its costs and improve operational efficiency.

3. Working Capital Management: The Company will focus on effective working capital management to ensure liquidity and support business growth.

VIII) MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

During the financial year 2023-24, SR Industries Limited underwent a significant transformation due to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). As a result, there were no business activities, and consequently, no employees were engaged during this period. Industrial Relations: The companys industrial relations were impacted due to the CIRP process. However, with the approval of the Resolution Plan, the company is committed to rebuilding its relationships with its stakeholders, including employees.

Employee Strength:

As of March 31, 2024, the company had zero employees on its payroll due to the suspension of business activities during the CIRP period.

IX) SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

As SR Industries Limited was under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) since 2021, the company did not have any business operations during the financial year 2023-24. Consequently, there are no significant changes in key financial ratios to report. However, the companys financial statements for the financial year 2023-24 reflect the impact of the CIRP process, including: - Zero revenue due to the suspension of business activities - Significant reduction in expenses due to the cessation of operations - Changes in the companys asset and liability structure due to the CIRP process The companys financial performance and key financial ratios are expected to be significantly impacted in the future as it resumes its business operations under the approved Resolution Plan.

XI CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH

The Return on Net Worth (RONW) of SR Industries Limited has been significantly impacted due to the companys admission into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in 2021. As a result, the companys RONW for the financial year 2023-24 is negative, reflecting the substantial losses incurred during the CIRP period. The negative RONW is primarily attributable to the absence of business operations, resulting in zero revenue, and the significant expenses incurred during the CIRP process. The companys RONW is expected to remain under pressure until it resumes its business operations and achieves a stable level of profitability under the approved Resolution Plan.