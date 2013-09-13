SAAG RR Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
21.36
21.33
27.71
23.2
Preference Capital
2.73
2.96
0
0
Reserves
-51.38
-23.45
-1.71
2.82
Net Worth
-27.29
0.84
26
26.02
Minority Interest
Debt
57.11
54.73
57.78
58.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.11
Total Liabilities
29.82
55.57
83.78
84.22
Fixed Assets
8.57
303.12
301.42
284.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.27
7.27
7.28
7.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.28
Networking Capital
12.82
-256
-226.11
-210.12
Inventories
0.02
1.52
0.63
0.46
Inventory Days
0.6
36.23
17.72
Sundry Debtors
6.85
15.93
21.86
20.15
Debtor Days
207.07
379.77
614.97
Other Current Assets
39.43
18.87
30.99
40.85
Sundry Creditors
-5.91
-229.23
-7.42
-271.57
Creditor Days
178.65
5,464.84
208.74
Other Current Liabilities
-27.57
-63.09
-272.17
-0.01
Cash
1.14
1.16
1.19
1.97
Total Assets
29.8
55.55
83.78
84.21
