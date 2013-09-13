iifl-logo-icon 1
SAAG RR Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

1.06
(-4.50%)
Sep 13, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

21.36

21.33

27.71

23.2

Preference Capital

2.73

2.96

0

0

Reserves

-51.38

-23.45

-1.71

2.82

Net Worth

-27.29

0.84

26

26.02

Minority Interest

Debt

57.11

54.73

57.78

58.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.11

Total Liabilities

29.82

55.57

83.78

84.22

Fixed Assets

8.57

303.12

301.42

284.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.27

7.27

7.28

7.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.28

Networking Capital

12.82

-256

-226.11

-210.12

Inventories

0.02

1.52

0.63

0.46

Inventory Days

0.6

36.23

17.72

Sundry Debtors

6.85

15.93

21.86

20.15

Debtor Days

207.07

379.77

614.97

Other Current Assets

39.43

18.87

30.99

40.85

Sundry Creditors

-5.91

-229.23

-7.42

-271.57

Creditor Days

178.65

5,464.84

208.74

Other Current Liabilities

-27.57

-63.09

-272.17

-0.01

Cash

1.14

1.16

1.19

1.97

Total Assets

29.8

55.55

83.78

84.21

