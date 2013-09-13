SAAG RR Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-27.92
-25.31
-13.93
Depreciation
-3.67
-0.91
-0.95
Tax paid
0
0
-0.17
Working capital
268.53
-30.63
Other operating items
Operating
236.92
-56.85
Capital expenditure
-1.38
-1.59
Free cash flow
235.54
-58.44
Equity raised
-41.86
17.11
Investing
0
-0.01
Financing
3.4
-2.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
197.08
-43.39
