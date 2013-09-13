iifl-logo-icon 1
SAAG RR Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.06
(-4.50%)
Sep 13, 2013|12:00:00 AM

SAAG RR Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-27.92

-25.31

-13.93

Depreciation

-3.67

-0.91

-0.95

Tax paid

0

0

-0.17

Working capital

268.53

-30.63

Other operating items

Operating

236.92

-56.85

Capital expenditure

-1.38

-1.59

Free cash flow

235.54

-58.44

Equity raised

-41.86

17.11

Investing

0

-0.01

Financing

3.4

-2.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

197.08

-43.39

