|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.62
18.73
Op profit growth
-4.36
173.25
EBIT growth
14.27
164.82
Net profit growth
10.29
184.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-149.4
-122.44
-53.2
EBIT margin
-174.64
-119.77
-53.7
Net profit margin
-231.15
-164.26
-68.62
RoCE
-48.89
-26.34
RoNW
54.06
-46.19
RoA
-16.18
-9.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.72
-14.01
-5.62
Book value per share
-13.42
0.6
14.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.11
-0.4
-4
P/B
-0.12
-5.84
1.5
EV/EBIDTA
-3.41
-3.65
-15.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.04
1.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
345.82
448.86
Inventory days
226.26
120.95
Creditor days
-1,425.79
-2,450.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.09
2.69
0.99
Net debt / equity
-2.07
46.93
2.15
Net debt / op. profit
-3.1
-2.83
-8.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-92.67
-95.71
-87.42
Employee costs
-6.02
-7.46
-6.84
Other costs
-150.7
-119.27
-58.93
