SAAG RR Infra Ltd Key Ratios

1.06
(-4.50%)
Sep 13, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.62

18.73

Op profit growth

-4.36

173.25

EBIT growth

14.27

164.82

Net profit growth

10.29

184.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-149.4

-122.44

-53.2

EBIT margin

-174.64

-119.77

-53.7

Net profit margin

-231.15

-164.26

-68.62

RoCE

-48.89

-26.34

RoNW

54.06

-46.19

RoA

-16.18

-9.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.72

-14.01

-5.62

Book value per share

-13.42

0.6

14.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.11

-0.4

-4

P/B

-0.12

-5.84

1.5

EV/EBIDTA

-3.41

-3.65

-15.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.04

1.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

345.82

448.86

Inventory days

226.26

120.95

Creditor days

-1,425.79

-2,450.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.09

2.69

0.99

Net debt / equity

-2.07

46.93

2.15

Net debt / op. profit

-3.1

-2.83

-8.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-92.67

-95.71

-87.42

Employee costs

-6.02

-7.46

-6.84

Other costs

-150.7

-119.27

-58.93

