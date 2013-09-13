Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
12.07
15.31
12.97
yoy growth (%)
-21.13
18
Raw materials
-11.18
-14.74
-11.34
As % of sales
92.67
96.3
87.42
Employee costs
-0.72
-1.14
-0.88
As % of sales
6.02
7.5
6.84
Other costs
-18.16
-18.29
-7.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
150.46
119.49
58.85
Operating profit
-18.01
-18.87
-6.89
OPM
-149.16
-123.3
-53.12
Depreciation
-3.67
-0.91
-0.95
Interest expense
-6.81
-6.84
-6.98
Other income
0.56
1.32
0.88
Profit before tax
-27.92
-25.31
-13.93
Taxes
0
0
-0.17
Tax rate
0
0
1.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-27.92
-25.31
-14.11
Exceptional items
0
0
5.22
Net profit
-27.92
-25.31
-8.89
yoy growth (%)
10.35
184.68
NPM
-231.31
-165.31
-68.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.