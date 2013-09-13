iifl-logo-icon 1
SAAG RR Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.06
(-4.50%)
Sep 13, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

12.07

15.31

12.97

yoy growth (%)

-21.13

18

Raw materials

-11.18

-14.74

-11.34

As % of sales

92.67

96.3

87.42

Employee costs

-0.72

-1.14

-0.88

As % of sales

6.02

7.5

6.84

Other costs

-18.16

-18.29

-7.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

150.46

119.49

58.85

Operating profit

-18.01

-18.87

-6.89

OPM

-149.16

-123.3

-53.12

Depreciation

-3.67

-0.91

-0.95

Interest expense

-6.81

-6.84

-6.98

Other income

0.56

1.32

0.88

Profit before tax

-27.92

-25.31

-13.93

Taxes

0

0

-0.17

Tax rate

0

0

1.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-27.92

-25.31

-14.11

Exceptional items

0

0

5.22

Net profit

-27.92

-25.31

-8.89

yoy growth (%)

10.35

184.68

NPM

-231.31

-165.31

-68.52

