iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SAAG RR Infra Ltd Share Price

1.06
(-4.50%)
Sep 13, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

SAAG RR Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

1.06

Prev. Close

1.11

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.06

Day's Low

1.06

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-19.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SAAG RR Infra Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SAAG RR Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SAAG RR Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:58 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.76%

Foreign: 31.76%

Indian: 1.44%

Non-Promoter- 66.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SAAG RR Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

21.36

21.33

27.71

23.2

Preference Capital

2.73

2.96

0

0

Reserves

-51.38

-23.45

-1.71

2.82

Net Worth

-27.29

0.84

26

26.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

12.07

15.31

12.97

yoy growth (%)

-21.13

18

Raw materials

-11.18

-14.74

-11.34

As % of sales

92.67

96.3

87.42

Employee costs

-0.72

-1.14

-0.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-27.92

-25.31

-13.93

Depreciation

-3.67

-0.91

-0.95

Tax paid

0

0

-0.17

Working capital

268.53

-30.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.13

18

Op profit growth

-4.59

173.88

EBIT growth

14.34

165.45

Net profit growth

10.35

184.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

12.06

15.4

12.97

24.81

39.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.06

15.4

12.97

24.81

39.38

Other Operating Income

0.23

0.14

0.01

0.18

0.18

Other Income

0.4

1.17

6.09

11.81

0.57

View Annually Results

SAAG RR Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SAAG RR Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R Sriram

Director

V Sivakumar

Director

Dato Abu Bakar Bin Abdul Hamid

Director

Makhtar Bin Mohamed

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SAAG RR Infra Ltd

Summary

SAAG RR Infra Ltd was established in 1995 with the primary objective of property development. The firm was established on the foundation of a commanding four-decades of experience of Mr.R.Raju in the Construction Industry. Initially, the company was formed as a Property Development company, and now, it has evolved into a highly competent Infrastructure Company.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR SAAG RR Infra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.