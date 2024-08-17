SectorConstruction
Open₹1.06
Prev. Close₹1.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.06
Day's Low₹1.06
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-19.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
21.36
21.33
27.71
23.2
Preference Capital
2.73
2.96
0
0
Reserves
-51.38
-23.45
-1.71
2.82
Net Worth
-27.29
0.84
26
26.02
Minority Interest
Revenue
12.07
15.31
12.97
yoy growth (%)
-21.13
18
Raw materials
-11.18
-14.74
-11.34
As % of sales
92.67
96.3
87.42
Employee costs
-0.72
-1.14
-0.88
Profit before tax
-27.92
-25.31
-13.93
Depreciation
-3.67
-0.91
-0.95
Tax paid
0
0
-0.17
Working capital
268.53
-30.63
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.13
18
Op profit growth
-4.59
173.88
EBIT growth
14.34
165.45
Net profit growth
10.35
184.68
Gross Sales
12.06
15.4
12.97
24.81
39.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.06
15.4
12.97
24.81
39.38
Other Operating Income
0.23
0.14
0.01
0.18
0.18
Other Income
0.4
1.17
6.09
11.81
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Managing Director
R Sriram
Director
V Sivakumar
Director
Dato Abu Bakar Bin Abdul Hamid
Director
Makhtar Bin Mohamed
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SAAG RR Infra Ltd
Summary
SAAG RR Infra Ltd was established in 1995 with the primary objective of property development. The firm was established on the foundation of a commanding four-decades of experience of Mr.R.Raju in the Construction Industry. Initially, the company was formed as a Property Development company, and now, it has evolved into a highly competent Infrastructure Company.
