To the Members,

Your Directors hereby present their Eighteenth Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company along with audited financial statements for the Financial Year 2012-13.

Operations:

The Company recorded a turnover of Rs 12.3 Crores in 2012-13. Despite weakening growth rate in the economy, rising inflation costs, tough competition and low margin in the industry, the Company has completed two projects of Rs 20 Crores secured from M/s Cordon Bleu Properties & Infrastructure (P) Ltd, Coimbatore for construction of residential blocks at Coimbatore and finishing works of ETA Star Techcity (P) Ltd.

Efforts are being made to restructure the capital of the Company including the borrowings of Rs. 60 Crores from State Bank of India. The Company is negotiating to raise long term funds for repayment of loans and to augment its future growth. Immediate objective of the Company is to stabilize infrastructure business and then plan for its growth. However the present slowdown in the financial markets is not enabling the Company to negotiate a restructuring plan.

Dividend

In view of the loss during the year, your Directors are not recommending any dividend for the financial year 2012-13.

Management Discussion & Analysis

Global Economy

Financial crises of some kind or the other occur sporadically virtually every decade and in various locations around the world. Financial meltdowns have occurred in countries ranging from Sweden to Argentina, from Russia to Korea, from the United Kingdom to Indonesia, and from Japan to the United States. Each financial crisis is unique, yet each bears some resemblance to others. In general, crises have been generated by factors such as overheating of markets, excessive leveraging of debt, credit booms, miscalculations of risk, rapid outflows of capital from a country, unsustainable macroeconomic policies, off-balance sheet operations by banks, and regulation without sufficient market monitoring and oversight.

Weak recovery will likely resume in the major advanced economies, and it is expected that the activity will remain relatively solid in most emerging and developing economies.

Indian Economy

Indian economy is expected to grow at a slow rate of 5.8% according to the Asian Development Outlook Supplement. It further said the projected growth at 5.8 per cent in 2013 will be higher than the 5.0 per cent posted in 2012, growth remains constrained by supply-side bottlenecks, as reflected in the continued slowdown in fixed capital formation, weakness in the industrial sector, and sluggish progress in pushing through badly needed structural reforms. The growth rate, it added, is expected to accelerate in 2014 as slower inflation provides some scope for monetary easing that could boost investment and consumption.

Company s Business Profile, Future Outlook & New Business Opportunities:

At present, the Company is looking to concentrate and focus on its core competence area infrastructure. SAAG RR is engaged in execution of infrastructure projects in the area of Civil, Mechanical and Electrical works involved in construction of specialized buildings (Industrial, Commercial and Residential), IT Parks, Water and Sewer, Oil and Gas pipeline construction. The Company specializes in executing Civil, Mechanical and Electrical contracts.

Infrastructure Sector Outlook & Opportunities

From the past scenario and recent global crisis the economy is recovering and it will yield good results in the future period and in the long run it will fetch good result for the Engineering industry.The Company is looking forward to take advantage of the opportunities and efforts are being made is to stabilize infrastructure business and its growth.

SWOT Analysis of SAAG RR

Strength

• More than eighteen years experience in the execution of varied construction projects and Pre qualified to execute single projects worth Rs 60 crores in infrastructure business.

• Good engineering skills supported by functional group of planning, budget, procurement, finance, monitoring and CRM to complement the client and provide value addition to the end product.

Weakness

• Financial constraint in funding for growth

• Organization constraint to handle multiple sites located in distant geographical locations

Opportunities

• Potential need for physical infrastructure in the country, Government s planned investment and public-private partnership model to develop infrastructure.

Threat

• Construction and infrastructure sector is highly fragmented with high and major players with their size and varied experience could give stiff competition.

• Government and PSU award contracts to lowest bidding inviting unhealthy competition and unremunerative pricing. This leads into difficulty of maintaining healthy margins while committing to its quality and safety standards.

Subsidiaries:

At present, the Company has two subsidiaries, SAAG Energy Ltd, engaged in manpower consultancy in the oil & gas sector and OGS Asiapac Ltd ( OGS ),

Financial Results: (Amount in Rs.)

Particulars Note 31-3-2013 31-3-2012 Revenue from operations 120,743,320 154,054,062 Other income, (net) 2.18 6,286,772 13,233,017 Total Revenue (I + II) 127,030,092 167,287,079 Expenses: Cost of Revenue 2.19 111,897,717 147,447,256 Employee benefit expenses 2.20 7,271,927 11,493,246 Finance costs 2.21 68,134,500 68,431,437 Depreciation & Impairment 2.10 36,755,393 9,119,489 Other expenses 2.22 181,972,055 183,751,880 Total expenses 406,031,592 420,243,308 Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional Items and tax (III- IV) (279,001,500) (252,956,229) Exceptional Items - - Profit / (Loss) before tax (V- VI) (279,001,500) (252,956,229) Tax expense: (1) Current tax 2.23 - 98,442 (2) Deferred tax 2.23 - 4,151 Profit / (Loss) for the year (VII - VIII) (279,001,500) (253,058,822) Less: Transfer to Minority Interest (102,039) (388) Profit / (Loss) for the year after Minority Interest (IX - X) (278,899,461) (253,058,434)

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company is in the process of setting up an adequate system of internal control to endure that transactions are properly recorded. The Company aims constant improvement and strives for better systems and controls The Board assures that it will effectively implement the internal control system in the forthcoming year.

Human Resources:

The Company continues with its effort in creating an environment of a high performance work culture. The Company has around 18 employees as on 31.03.13 working at corporate office and project sites.

Report on Corporate Governance:

As required by the existing clause 49 of the listing agreement entered into with the stock exchanges a separate report on corporate governance is given as part of the annual report along with the auditors statement on its compliance.

Directors Responsibility Statement under section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act 1956

As required under Section 217 of the Companies Act, 1956, your Directors confirm that:

• In preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that there were no material departures;

• The Directors have selected appropriate accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profits of the Company for that period;

• The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and

• The accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2013 have been made on a going concern basis.

Auditors and their Report:

M/s. Sundar, Srini& Sridhar, Chartered Accountants, retire as Statutory Auditors at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, are recommended for re-appointment. A certificate in this regard has been received to the effect that the re-appointment, if made, would be in accordance with Section 224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956.

With regard to the observations made by the audit regarding (i) Fixed assets, major portion of reconciliation of fixed assets is being completed and description of assets and current location will be incorporated in the asset records upon such reconciliation.(ii) Adequacy of the internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business, the Board is of the Opinion that the present system is adequate for the present level of business however steps will be taken to improve wherever required. (iii) Repayment of overdue amounts, the Company is planning to raise long term funds for settlement of loans and also augment working capital for future growth (iv) Erosion of net worth and incurring of cash losses, the Company is planning to raise long term funds for settlement of loans and also augment working capital for future growth. (v) Outstanding statutory dues, the Company will be making the pending statutory dues on receipts of some payments from clients in the near future or on receipt of Long Term Funds.

Information as per section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956:

Your Company has no activity with regard to conservation of energy, Research & Development or technology absorption. There were no Foreign Currency earnings or expenditure during this year.

Risk Management:

The Company has recognized the need for an integrated risk management framework and has taken appropriate measures to design comprehensive risk identification and mitigation framework .The internal control policy is reviewed periodically and realigned to meet the risk mitigation requirements.

Personnel:

Your Directors would like to place on record and acknowledge the commitment and dedication on the part of the employees of your Company at all levels in continuing to contribute to your Company during these tough times. The Industrial Relations continues to be cordial.

No employee of the Company was in receipt of remuneration over and above the sum specified under section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956.

Public Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

Particulars under section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956:

As required under the provisions of Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956, a statement containing brief financial details of the Companys subsidiaries for the financial year ended March 31, 2013 is included in the Annual Report.

Pursuant to the provision of Section 212(8) of the Act, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its circular dated 8th February 2011 has granted general exemption from attaching the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and other documents of the subsidiary companies with the Balance Sheet of the Company. The annual accounts of these subsidiaries and the related detailed information will be made available to any member of the Company/its subsidiaries seeking such information at any point of time and are also available for inspection by any member of the Company/its subsidiaries at the registered office of the Company. The annual accounts of the said subsidiaries will also be available for inspection, as above, at the head offices/registered offices of the respective subsidiary companies. The Company shall furnish a copy of details of annual accounts of subsidiaries to any member on demand.

Acknowledgement

Your Directors would like to place on record their sincere thanks to the Company s suppliers, contractors, clients, shareholders, auditors and bankers and other acquaintances for their continued support during the year and look forward to their continued support in the future.