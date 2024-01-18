|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|-
|0.7
|35
|Final
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May N, 2024, recommended a fmal dividend of Rs 0.70 per equity share of ^ 2 each (35%) on the 13,07,07,548 equity shares of the Company. This is subject to approval of the shareholders in die upcoming Annual General Meeting.
