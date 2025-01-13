Sakar Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.55
19.04
17.12
15.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
235.87
154.39
110.42
82.84
Net Worth
262.42
173.43
127.54
98.46
Minority Interest
Debt
79.35
119.17
92.86
42.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.56
15.94
7.51
7.49
Total Liabilities
358.33
308.54
227.91
148.55
Fixed Assets
314.6
273.09
205.88
118.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
3.44
7.12
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.54
7.36
0.41
0.67
Networking Capital
36.7
24.58
14.46
29.77
Inventories
27.73
15.4
14.18
15.7
Inventory Days
60.48
Sundry Debtors
20.91
22.08
14.18
12.37
Debtor Days
47.65
Other Current Assets
25.02
22.33
26.46
31.61
Sundry Creditors
-27.45
-26.09
-30.5
-19.78
Creditor Days
76.2
Other Current Liabilities
-9.51
-9.14
-9.86
-10.13
Cash
0.46
0.09
0.03
0.08
Total Assets
358.31
308.56
227.9
148.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.