|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
94.73
82.98
53.07
44.17
yoy growth (%)
14.17
56.34
20.16
7.14
Raw materials
-51.11
-43.04
-27.99
-22.28
As % of sales
53.95
51.87
52.75
50.45
Employee costs
-13.25
-12.12
-6.83
-5.94
As % of sales
13.99
14.61
12.86
13.46
Other costs
-7.76
-8.26
-5.65
-5.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.19
9.95
10.66
13.07
Operating profit
22.6
19.54
12.58
10.16
OPM
23.86
23.55
23.71
23
Depreciation
-8.05
-7.07
-4.4
-3.38
Interest expense
-2.48
-2.25
-2.58
-2.68
Other income
1.17
2.01
0.53
0.73
Profit before tax
13.24
12.22
6.12
4.82
Taxes
-2.55
-2.6
-2.29
-1.44
Tax rate
-19.25
-21.29
-37.45
-29.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.69
9.62
3.83
3.38
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
0
Net profit
10.69
9.62
3.81
3.37
yoy growth (%)
11.11
152.25
12.91
52.31
NPM
11.28
11.59
7.18
7.64
