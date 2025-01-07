iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakar Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

297.5
(-0.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

94.73

82.98

53.07

44.17

yoy growth (%)

14.17

56.34

20.16

7.14

Raw materials

-51.11

-43.04

-27.99

-22.28

As % of sales

53.95

51.87

52.75

50.45

Employee costs

-13.25

-12.12

-6.83

-5.94

As % of sales

13.99

14.61

12.86

13.46

Other costs

-7.76

-8.26

-5.65

-5.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.19

9.95

10.66

13.07

Operating profit

22.6

19.54

12.58

10.16

OPM

23.86

23.55

23.71

23

Depreciation

-8.05

-7.07

-4.4

-3.38

Interest expense

-2.48

-2.25

-2.58

-2.68

Other income

1.17

2.01

0.53

0.73

Profit before tax

13.24

12.22

6.12

4.82

Taxes

-2.55

-2.6

-2.29

-1.44

Tax rate

-19.25

-21.29

-37.45

-29.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.69

9.62

3.83

3.38

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

0

Net profit

10.69

9.62

3.81

3.37

yoy growth (%)

11.11

152.25

12.91

52.31

NPM

11.28

11.59

7.18

7.64

