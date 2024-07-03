iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sakar Healthcare Ltd Share Price

297.35
(-1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:35 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open303.3
  • Day's High303.3
  • 52 Wk High479
  • Prev. Close303.1
  • Day's Low295
  • 52 Wk Low 279.85
  • Turnover (lac)58.44
  • P/E53.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value121.76
  • EPS5.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)646.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sakar Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

303.3

Prev. Close

303.1

Turnover(Lac.)

58.44

Day's High

303.3

Day's Low

295

52 Week's High

479

52 Week's Low

279.85

Book Value

121.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

646.73

P/E

53.18

EPS

5.7

Divi. Yield

0

Sakar Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

Sakar Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sakar Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.15%

Non-Promoter- 24.04%

Institutions: 24.04%

Non-Institutions: 22.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sakar Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.55

19.04

17.12

15.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

235.87

154.39

110.42

82.84

Net Worth

262.42

173.43

127.54

98.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

94.73

82.98

53.07

44.17

yoy growth (%)

14.17

56.34

20.16

7.14

Raw materials

-51.11

-43.04

-27.99

-22.28

As % of sales

53.95

51.87

52.75

50.45

Employee costs

-13.25

-12.12

-6.83

-5.94

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.24

12.22

6.12

4.82

Depreciation

-8.05

-7.07

-4.4

-3.38

Tax paid

-2.55

-2.6

-2.29

-1.44

Working capital

-6.96

-4.37

-1.06

8.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.17

56.34

20.16

7.14

Op profit growth

15.68

55.25

23.85

21.84

EBIT growth

8.59

66.22

16.01

29.13

Net profit growth

11.11

152.25

12.91

52.31

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

153.35

133.36

128.23

94.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

153.35

133.36

128.23

94.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.18

4.67

2.17

1.18

View Annually Results

Sakar Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sakar Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay S Shah.

Joint Managing Director

Aarsh S Shah

Whole-time Director

Ritaben S Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shailesh B Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prashant C Srivastav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hemendrakumar C Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sakar Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Sakar Healthcare Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Sakar Healthcare Private Limited on 26th March 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company on March 27, 2015 and the name of the Company was changed to Sakar Healthcare Limited. The Company is promoted by Sanjay Shah, Rita Shah and Aarsh Shah.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Pharmaceutical products providing Liquid Orals, Cephalosporin Tablet, Capsule, Dry Powder Syrup, Dry Powder Injections, Liquid Injectables (SVP) in Ampoules and Vials & Lyophilized Injections and Oral Solid Dossages. It manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations relating to analgesics, anti coagulants, anti malarial, anti spasmodic, antianemics, antibiotics, anti-emetics, anti-histamines, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, cough and cold preparations, multivitamins, etc.The Company operates as contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), being the EU GMP approved CMO for leading multinational pharmaceutical companies.Their 4 manufacturing facilities located at Changodar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. have been approved by various international regulatory authorities and certified by ISO 9001:2008 (BVQI), WHO-GMP, CGMP & National Drug Authority, and it has obtained certain drug specific registrations from the relevant authorities in countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Yemen, Ethiopia, Congo, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nigeria, Cote divoire.In 2005, the Company started co
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sakar Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Sakar Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹297.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sakar Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sakar Healthcare Ltd is ₹646.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sakar Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sakar Healthcare Ltd is 53.18 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sakar Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sakar Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sakar Healthcare Ltd is ₹279.85 and ₹479 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sakar Healthcare Ltd?

Sakar Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.44%, 3 Years at 23.85%, 1 Year at -25.18%, 6 Month at -7.08%, 3 Month at -2.81% and 1 Month at -5.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sakar Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sakar Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.15 %
Institutions - 24.04 %
Public - 22.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sakar Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.