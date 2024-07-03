Summary

Sakar Healthcare Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Sakar Healthcare Private Limited on 26th March 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company on March 27, 2015 and the name of the Company was changed to Sakar Healthcare Limited. The Company is promoted by Sanjay Shah, Rita Shah and Aarsh Shah.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Pharmaceutical products providing Liquid Orals, Cephalosporin Tablet, Capsule, Dry Powder Syrup, Dry Powder Injections, Liquid Injectables (SVP) in Ampoules and Vials & Lyophilized Injections and Oral Solid Dossages. It manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations relating to analgesics, anti coagulants, anti malarial, anti spasmodic, antianemics, antibiotics, anti-emetics, anti-histamines, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, cough and cold preparations, multivitamins, etc.The Company operates as contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), being the EU GMP approved CMO for leading multinational pharmaceutical companies.Their 4 manufacturing facilities located at Changodar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. have been approved by various international regulatory authorities and certified by ISO 9001:2008 (BVQI), WHO-GMP, CGMP & National Drug Authority, and it has obtained certain drug specific registrations from the relevant authorities in countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Yemen, Ethiopia, Congo, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nigeria, Cote divoire.In 2005, the Company started co

