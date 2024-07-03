Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹303.3
Prev. Close₹303.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.44
Day's High₹303.3
Day's Low₹295
52 Week's High₹479
52 Week's Low₹279.85
Book Value₹121.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)646.73
P/E53.18
EPS5.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.55
19.04
17.12
15.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
235.87
154.39
110.42
82.84
Net Worth
262.42
173.43
127.54
98.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
94.73
82.98
53.07
44.17
yoy growth (%)
14.17
56.34
20.16
7.14
Raw materials
-51.11
-43.04
-27.99
-22.28
As % of sales
53.95
51.87
52.75
50.45
Employee costs
-13.25
-12.12
-6.83
-5.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.24
12.22
6.12
4.82
Depreciation
-8.05
-7.07
-4.4
-3.38
Tax paid
-2.55
-2.6
-2.29
-1.44
Working capital
-6.96
-4.37
-1.06
8.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.17
56.34
20.16
7.14
Op profit growth
15.68
55.25
23.85
21.84
EBIT growth
8.59
66.22
16.01
29.13
Net profit growth
11.11
152.25
12.91
52.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
153.35
133.36
128.23
94.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
153.35
133.36
128.23
94.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.18
4.67
2.17
1.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay S Shah.
Joint Managing Director
Aarsh S Shah
Whole-time Director
Ritaben S Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shailesh B Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prashant C Srivastav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hemendrakumar C Shah
Summary
Sakar Healthcare Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Sakar Healthcare Private Limited on 26th March 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company on March 27, 2015 and the name of the Company was changed to Sakar Healthcare Limited. The Company is promoted by Sanjay Shah, Rita Shah and Aarsh Shah.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Pharmaceutical products providing Liquid Orals, Cephalosporin Tablet, Capsule, Dry Powder Syrup, Dry Powder Injections, Liquid Injectables (SVP) in Ampoules and Vials & Lyophilized Injections and Oral Solid Dossages. It manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations relating to analgesics, anti coagulants, anti malarial, anti spasmodic, antianemics, antibiotics, anti-emetics, anti-histamines, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, cough and cold preparations, multivitamins, etc.The Company operates as contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), being the EU GMP approved CMO for leading multinational pharmaceutical companies.Their 4 manufacturing facilities located at Changodar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. have been approved by various international regulatory authorities and certified by ISO 9001:2008 (BVQI), WHO-GMP, CGMP & National Drug Authority, and it has obtained certain drug specific registrations from the relevant authorities in countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Yemen, Ethiopia, Congo, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nigeria, Cote divoire.In 2005, the Company started co
The Sakar Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹297.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sakar Healthcare Ltd is ₹646.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sakar Healthcare Ltd is 53.18 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sakar Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sakar Healthcare Ltd is ₹279.85 and ₹479 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sakar Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.44%, 3 Years at 23.85%, 1 Year at -25.18%, 6 Month at -7.08%, 3 Month at -2.81% and 1 Month at -5.13%.
