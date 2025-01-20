Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.17
Op profit growth
15.63
EBIT growth
8.53
Net profit growth
11.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.85
23.55
EBIT margin
16.58
17.44
Net profit margin
11.27
11.59
RoCE
12.38
RoNW
2.97
RoA
2.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.84
6.43
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.68
1.69
Book value per share
63.03
54.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.53
7.76
P/CEPS
67.31
29.38
P/B
1.79
0.91
EV/EBIDTA
9.21
4.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.27
-21.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.68
Inventory days
51.29
Creditor days
-63.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.33
-6.42
Net debt / equity
0.43
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
1.88
0.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.95
-51.87
Employee costs
-14
-14.61
Other costs
-8.19
-9.95
