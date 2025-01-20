iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakar Healthcare Ltd Key Ratios

291.8
(0.17%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:22:38 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.17

Op profit growth

15.63

EBIT growth

8.53

Net profit growth

11.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.85

23.55

EBIT margin

16.58

17.44

Net profit margin

11.27

11.59

RoCE

12.38

RoNW

2.97

RoA

2.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.84

6.43

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.68

1.69

Book value per share

63.03

54.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.53

7.76

P/CEPS

67.31

29.38

P/B

1.79

0.91

EV/EBIDTA

9.21

4.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-19.27

-21.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.68

Inventory days

51.29

Creditor days

-63.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.33

-6.42

Net debt / equity

0.43

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

1.88

0.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.95

-51.87

Employee costs

-14

-14.61

Other costs

-8.19

-9.95

