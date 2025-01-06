Sakar Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.24
12.22
6.12
4.82
Depreciation
-8.05
-7.07
-4.4
-3.38
Tax paid
-2.55
-2.6
-2.29
-1.44
Working capital
-6.96
-4.37
-1.06
8.98
Other operating items
Operating
-4.32
-1.82
-1.63
8.97
Capital expenditure
11.46
2.34
8.81
15.07
Free cash flow
7.13
0.51
7.17
24.04
Equity raised
139.16
98.77
61.26
35.3
Investing
0
0.01
0
0
Financing
41.72
15.79
8.84
22.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
188.02
115.09
77.27
81.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.