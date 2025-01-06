iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sakar Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

298.15
(-1.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sakar Healthcare Ltd

Sakar Healthcare FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.24

12.22

6.12

4.82

Depreciation

-8.05

-7.07

-4.4

-3.38

Tax paid

-2.55

-2.6

-2.29

-1.44

Working capital

-6.96

-4.37

-1.06

8.98

Other operating items

Operating

-4.32

-1.82

-1.63

8.97

Capital expenditure

11.46

2.34

8.81

15.07

Free cash flow

7.13

0.51

7.17

24.04

Equity raised

139.16

98.77

61.26

35.3

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

41.72

15.79

8.84

22.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

188.02

115.09

77.27

81.97

Sakar Healthcare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sakar Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.