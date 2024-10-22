iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sakar Healthcare Ltd Board Meeting

290.45
(-0.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:43 PM

Sakar Healthcare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 is scheduled to be held on 22nd October, 2024. Sakar Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Sakar Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024.
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sakar Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Sakar Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 10, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2024)

Sakar Healthcare: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sakar Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.