|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 is scheduled to be held on 22nd October, 2024. Sakar Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Sakar Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sakar Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Sakar Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Sakar Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 10, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2024)
