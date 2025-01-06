Sanofi India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Profit before tax
768.4
659.2
609.8
514.6
Depreciation
-66.7
-99.9
-102.7
-102.2
Tax paid
-313.2
-185.7
-229.2
-188.6
Working capital
-30.59
457.2
126.6
-231.1
Other operating items
Operating
357.9
830.8
404.5
-7.29
Capital expenditure
-270.8
-236.2
64.19
53.4
Free cash flow
87.1
594.6
468.7
46.1
Equity raised
3,677.5
4,201.3
3,860.5
3,701
Investing
0
-0.2
0
0
Financing
24.6
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
41.5
163.6
Net in cash
3,789.2
4,795.7
4,370.7
3,910.7
