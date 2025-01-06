iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanofi India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,093.25
(-0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanofi India Ltd

Sanofi India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Profit before tax

768.4

659.2

609.8

514.6

Depreciation

-66.7

-99.9

-102.7

-102.2

Tax paid

-313.2

-185.7

-229.2

-188.6

Working capital

-30.59

457.2

126.6

-231.1

Other operating items

Operating

357.9

830.8

404.5

-7.29

Capital expenditure

-270.8

-236.2

64.19

53.4

Free cash flow

87.1

594.6

468.7

46.1

Equity raised

3,677.5

4,201.3

3,860.5

3,701

Investing

0

-0.2

0

0

Financing

24.6

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

41.5

163.6

Net in cash

3,789.2

4,795.7

4,370.7

3,910.7

