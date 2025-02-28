iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanofi India’s Q4 Revenue Up 9.7%

28 Feb 2025 , 04:03 PM

Sanofi India Ltd. (SIL) posted revenue of ₹514.9 crore in Q4 2024, up 9.7% YoY (₹14.7% YoY on a same quarter same year basis). EBITDA surged 18.8% YoY to ₹118.3 crore, up from ₹99.6 crore in Q4 2023, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Operating margins widened to 23% from 21.2% a year ago. Although revenue increased, the company’s net profit fell 33.7% year-on-year to ₹91.3 crore, compared to ₹137.7 crore in Q4 2023.

The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹117 per equity share (face value of ₹10), subject to shareholders approval at the next Annual General Meeting.

The company’s expansion has been bolstered by some recent strategic partnerships in the cardiovascular (CV) and central nervous system (CNS) segments that have enabled net performance to meet expectations. The company has maintained its focus on localized go-to-market initiatives, operational improvements and innovation as part of its ‘India for India’ strategy.

They further developed an excellent diabetes drug in the premix segment, Soliqua®, which has been well accepted in the market. MD Rodolfo Hrosz noted that CNS and CV segment partnerships are on track and that initial results are promising. Having been operating in India for almost seven decades, Sanofi is focused on increasing product access and improving operational efficiencies.

