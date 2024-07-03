Summary

Sanofi India Limited, (Previously known as Aventis Pharma Limited) was incorporated in May, 1956. The Company changed its name from Aventis Pharma Limited to Sanofi India Limited on May 11, 2012. The Company is amongst the leading multinational companies (MNCs) in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of drugs s and pharmaceuticals. It has its own manufacturing facility at Goa. It sells products through independent distributors primarily in India.Sanofi Indias products viz. Lantus, Combiflam, Amaryl and Allegra feature in the top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Goa and Ankleshwar, Gujarat. It sells products through independent distributors primarily in India. Sanofi, one of the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies, and its 100% subsidiary, Hoechst GmbH, are the major shareholders of Sanofi India Limited and together hold 60.37% of its paid-up share capital. During the year 1997-98, the Joint Venture Company, Chiron Behring Vaccines Pvt Ltd started to manufacture anti-rabbies vaccine Rabipur. Roussel India Ltd was amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 1997 and Hoechst Nepal (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary Company in Nepal was wound up during the year. During the year 1999-2000, Aventis launched anti-diabetic Amaryl broad spectrum anti-infective Tavanic and line extension of anti-hypertensive Cardace H. In the year 2001, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer

Read More