Sanofi India Ltd Share Price

6,081.05
(-0.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:41 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,210
  • Day's High6,210
  • 52 Wk High10,524.95
  • Prev. Close6,135.85
  • Day's Low6,076.25
  • 52 Wk Low 5,892.8
  • Turnover (lac)153.85
  • P/E33.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value580.86
  • EPS183.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,004.66
  • Div. Yield2.72
No Records Found

Sanofi India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

6,210

Prev. Close

6,135.85

Turnover(Lac.)

153.85

Day's High

6,210

Day's Low

6,076.25

52 Week's High

10,524.95

52 Week's Low

5,892.8

Book Value

580.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,004.66

P/E

33.49

EPS

183.05

Divi. Yield

2.72

Sanofi India Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Feb, 2024

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 117

Record Date: 03 May, 2024

22 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sanofi India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sanofi India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.39%

Foreign: 60.39%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 28.60%

Institutions: 28.60%

Non-Institutions: 11.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanofi India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

23

23

23

23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

992.5

1,252.8

2,202.6

2,096

Net Worth

1,015.5

1,275.8

2,225.6

2,119

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Revenue

2,956.6

3,070.6

2,770.8

2,463.6

yoy growth (%)

-3.71

10.81

12.46

4.08

Raw materials

-1,306.8

-1,347.4

-1,145.9

-1,004.1

As % of sales

44.19

43.88

41.35

40.75

Employee costs

-433.9

-449.7

-406.8

-368.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Profit before tax

768.4

659.2

609.8

514.6

Depreciation

-66.7

-99.9

-102.7

-102.2

Tax paid

-313.2

-185.7

-229.2

-188.6

Working capital

-30.59

457.2

126.6

-231.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.71

10.81

12.46

4.08

Op profit growth

14.6

6.7

16.06

0.39

EBIT growth

16.78

8.02

18.38

6.83

Net profit growth

128

8.82

16.74

7.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2004Dec-2003

Gross Sales

1,996.1

794.09

707.2

Excise Duty

0

55.7

49.9

Net Sales

1,996.1

738.4

657.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

317.3

26.6

21.29

Sanofi India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sanofi India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Aditya Narayan

Independent Director

Usha Thorat

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vaibhav KARANDIKAR

Independent Director

Rahul Bhatnagar

Director

Marc-Antoine Lucchini

Director

Annapurna Das

Managing Director

Rodolfo Hrosz

Company Secretary

Radhika Shah

WTD & Additional Director

Renee Amonkar

Whole Time Director & CFO

SURENDRA AGARWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanofi India Ltd

Summary

Sanofi India Limited, (Previously known as Aventis Pharma Limited) was incorporated in May, 1956. The Company changed its name from Aventis Pharma Limited to Sanofi India Limited on May 11, 2012. The Company is amongst the leading multinational companies (MNCs) in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of drugs s and pharmaceuticals. It has its own manufacturing facility at Goa. It sells products through independent distributors primarily in India.Sanofi Indias products viz. Lantus, Combiflam, Amaryl and Allegra feature in the top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Goa and Ankleshwar, Gujarat. It sells products through independent distributors primarily in India. Sanofi, one of the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies, and its 100% subsidiary, Hoechst GmbH, are the major shareholders of Sanofi India Limited and together hold 60.37% of its paid-up share capital. During the year 1997-98, the Joint Venture Company, Chiron Behring Vaccines Pvt Ltd started to manufacture anti-rabbies vaccine Rabipur. Roussel India Ltd was amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 1997 and Hoechst Nepal (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary Company in Nepal was wound up during the year. During the year 1999-2000, Aventis launched anti-diabetic Amaryl broad spectrum anti-infective Tavanic and line extension of anti-hypertensive Cardace H. In the year 2001, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer
Company FAQs

What is the Sanofi India Ltd share price today?

The Sanofi India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6081.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanofi India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanofi India Ltd is ₹14004.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanofi India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanofi India Ltd is 33.49 and 20.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanofi India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanofi India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanofi India Ltd is ₹5892.8 and ₹10524.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanofi India Ltd?

Sanofi India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.32%, 3 Years at -7.60%, 1 Year at -26.65%, 6 Month at -6.81%, 3 Month at -11.10% and 1 Month at -3.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanofi India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanofi India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.40 %
Institutions - 28.60 %
Public - 11.00 %

