SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹6,210
Prev. Close₹6,135.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹153.85
Day's High₹6,210
Day's Low₹6,076.25
52 Week's High₹10,524.95
52 Week's Low₹5,892.8
Book Value₹580.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,004.66
P/E33.49
EPS183.05
Divi. Yield2.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
23
23
23
23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
992.5
1,252.8
2,202.6
2,096
Net Worth
1,015.5
1,275.8
2,225.6
2,119
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Revenue
2,956.6
3,070.6
2,770.8
2,463.6
yoy growth (%)
-3.71
10.81
12.46
4.08
Raw materials
-1,306.8
-1,347.4
-1,145.9
-1,004.1
As % of sales
44.19
43.88
41.35
40.75
Employee costs
-433.9
-449.7
-406.8
-368.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Profit before tax
768.4
659.2
609.8
514.6
Depreciation
-66.7
-99.9
-102.7
-102.2
Tax paid
-313.2
-185.7
-229.2
-188.6
Working capital
-30.59
457.2
126.6
-231.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.71
10.81
12.46
4.08
Op profit growth
14.6
6.7
16.06
0.39
EBIT growth
16.78
8.02
18.38
6.83
Net profit growth
128
8.82
16.74
7.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2004
|Dec-2003
Gross Sales
1,996.1
794.09
707.2
Excise Duty
0
55.7
49.9
Net Sales
1,996.1
738.4
657.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
317.3
26.6
21.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Aditya Narayan
Independent Director
Usha Thorat
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vaibhav KARANDIKAR
Independent Director
Rahul Bhatnagar
Director
Marc-Antoine Lucchini
Director
Annapurna Das
Managing Director
Rodolfo Hrosz
Company Secretary
Radhika Shah
WTD & Additional Director
Renee Amonkar
Whole Time Director & CFO
SURENDRA AGARWAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanofi India Ltd
Summary
Sanofi India Limited, (Previously known as Aventis Pharma Limited) was incorporated in May, 1956. The Company changed its name from Aventis Pharma Limited to Sanofi India Limited on May 11, 2012. The Company is amongst the leading multinational companies (MNCs) in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of drugs s and pharmaceuticals. It has its own manufacturing facility at Goa. It sells products through independent distributors primarily in India.Sanofi Indias products viz. Lantus, Combiflam, Amaryl and Allegra feature in the top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Goa and Ankleshwar, Gujarat. It sells products through independent distributors primarily in India. Sanofi, one of the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies, and its 100% subsidiary, Hoechst GmbH, are the major shareholders of Sanofi India Limited and together hold 60.37% of its paid-up share capital. During the year 1997-98, the Joint Venture Company, Chiron Behring Vaccines Pvt Ltd started to manufacture anti-rabbies vaccine Rabipur. Roussel India Ltd was amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 1997 and Hoechst Nepal (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary Company in Nepal was wound up during the year. During the year 1999-2000, Aventis launched anti-diabetic Amaryl broad spectrum anti-infective Tavanic and line extension of anti-hypertensive Cardace H. In the year 2001, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer
The Sanofi India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6081.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanofi India Ltd is ₹14004.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanofi India Ltd is 33.49 and 20.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanofi India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanofi India Ltd is ₹5892.8 and ₹10524.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanofi India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.32%, 3 Years at -7.60%, 1 Year at -26.65%, 6 Month at -6.81%, 3 Month at -11.10% and 1 Month at -3.46%.
