|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Sanofi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 30th September 2024. We refer to our letter dated 17th October 2024 informing you of our Board Meeting that was scheduled today. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 7th November 2024, inter-alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 30th September 2024. A copy of the Press Release issued in this regard is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Sanofi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th June 2024. We refer to our letter dated 8th July 2024 informing you of our Board Meeting that was scheduled today. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, 26th July 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th June 2024. A copy of the Press Release issued in this regard is enclosed. Enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Sanofi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 31st March 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 13th May 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, have approved the appointment of Mr. Eric Mansion as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 3rd June 2024, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company through Postal Ballot. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Sanofi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st December 2023 and recommend of dividend if any for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2023. The Board, at its meeting held on 23rd February, 2024, has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 50 per equity share and recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 117 per equity share. Kindly refer the attachment for further details on payment date. We enclose a copy of the Auditors report and Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2023 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Statement of Cashflows for the year ended 31st December 2023 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, the Board has also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 50 per equity share and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 117 per equity share. We enclose a copy of the Auditors Report and Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2023 along with the statement of assets and liabilities and statement of cashflows as on that date as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024)
