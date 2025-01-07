Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Revenue
2,956.6
3,070.6
2,770.8
2,463.6
yoy growth (%)
-3.71
10.81
12.46
4.08
Raw materials
-1,306.8
-1,347.4
-1,145.9
-1,004.1
As % of sales
44.19
43.88
41.35
40.75
Employee costs
-433.9
-449.7
-406.8
-368.5
As % of sales
14.67
14.64
14.68
14.95
Other costs
-453.4
-608.2
-594.6
-553.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.33
19.8
21.45
22.47
Operating profit
762.5
665.3
623.5
537.2
OPM
25.78
21.66
22.5
21.8
Depreciation
-66.7
-99.9
-102.7
-102.2
Interest expense
-1.8
-0.3
-0.7
-1.1
Other income
74.4
94.1
89.7
80.7
Profit before tax
768.4
659.2
609.8
514.6
Taxes
-313.2
-185.7
-229.2
-188.6
Tax rate
-40.76
-28.17
-37.58
-36.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
455.2
473.5
380.6
326
Exceptional items
489.2
-59.3
0
0
Net profit
944.4
414.2
380.6
326
yoy growth (%)
128
8.82
16.74
7.16
NPM
31.94
13.48
13.73
13.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.