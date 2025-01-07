iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanofi India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,992
(-1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Revenue

2,956.6

3,070.6

2,770.8

2,463.6

yoy growth (%)

-3.71

10.81

12.46

4.08

Raw materials

-1,306.8

-1,347.4

-1,145.9

-1,004.1

As % of sales

44.19

43.88

41.35

40.75

Employee costs

-433.9

-449.7

-406.8

-368.5

As % of sales

14.67

14.64

14.68

14.95

Other costs

-453.4

-608.2

-594.6

-553.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.33

19.8

21.45

22.47

Operating profit

762.5

665.3

623.5

537.2

OPM

25.78

21.66

22.5

21.8

Depreciation

-66.7

-99.9

-102.7

-102.2

Interest expense

-1.8

-0.3

-0.7

-1.1

Other income

74.4

94.1

89.7

80.7

Profit before tax

768.4

659.2

609.8

514.6

Taxes

-313.2

-185.7

-229.2

-188.6

Tax rate

-40.76

-28.17

-37.58

-36.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

455.2

473.5

380.6

326

Exceptional items

489.2

-59.3

0

0

Net profit

944.4

414.2

380.6

326

yoy growth (%)

128

8.82

16.74

7.16

NPM

31.94

13.48

13.73

13.23

