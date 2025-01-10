Sanofi India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
23
23
23
23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
992.5
1,252.8
2,202.6
2,096
Net Worth
1,015.5
1,275.8
2,225.6
2,119
Minority Interest
Debt
19
23.6
24.6
22.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
41.1
45.7
50.9
73.2
Total Liabilities
1,075.6
1,345.1
2,301.1
2,214.8
Fixed Assets
330.8
329.1
346.9
474.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
37.4
40.8
44.6
43
Networking Capital
300.5
-41.69
359.3
489.1
Inventories
663.8
408
392.4
368
Inventory Days
48.44
Sundry Debtors
131.7
129.1
142.9
148
Debtor Days
17.64
Other Current Assets
181.9
188.6
628.5
719.8
Sundry Creditors
-295.7
-359.2
-377.9
-323.9
Creditor Days
46.65
Other Current Liabilities
-381.2
-408.2
-426.6
-422.8
Cash
404.9
1,016.9
1,550.3
1,208.6
Total Assets
1,075.6
1,345.1
2,301.1
2,214.8
