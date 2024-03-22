The Board, at its meeting held on 23rd February, 2024, has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 50 per equity share and recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 117 per equity share. Kindly refer the attachment for further details on payment date. The Record date for the Interim Dividend shall be 7th March, 2024 and for the Final Dividend shall be 3rd May, 2024. Please note that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 4th May 2024 to Tuesday, 14th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2023. Accordingly, the record date for the payment shall be Friday, 3rd May 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)