Sanofi India Ltd Summary

Sanofi India Limited, (Previously known as Aventis Pharma Limited) was incorporated in May, 1956. The Company changed its name from Aventis Pharma Limited to Sanofi India Limited on May 11, 2012. The Company is amongst the leading multinational companies (MNCs) in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of drugs s and pharmaceuticals. It has its own manufacturing facility at Goa. It sells products through independent distributors primarily in India.Sanofi Indias products viz. Lantus, Combiflam, Amaryl and Allegra feature in the top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Goa and Ankleshwar, Gujarat. It sells products through independent distributors primarily in India. Sanofi, one of the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies, and its 100% subsidiary, Hoechst GmbH, are the major shareholders of Sanofi India Limited and together hold 60.37% of its paid-up share capital. During the year 1997-98, the Joint Venture Company, Chiron Behring Vaccines Pvt Ltd started to manufacture anti-rabbies vaccine Rabipur. Roussel India Ltd was amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 1997 and Hoechst Nepal (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary Company in Nepal was wound up during the year. During the year 1999-2000, Aventis launched anti-diabetic Amaryl broad spectrum anti-infective Tavanic and line extension of anti-hypertensive Cardace H. In the year 2001, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer (India) Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. The company name was changed from Hoechst Marion Roussel Ltd to Aventis Pharma Ltd with effect from July 11 2001. In July 2003. the company launched Lantus, the worlds first and only once a day insulin and in December 2003, Actonel, designed for the treatment of osteoporosis was launched.In the year 2004, the company came under the control of Sanofi-Synthelabo, now called sanofi-aventis which acquired indirect control 50.1% of the companys paid-up share capital. In the year 2006, the company completed the project for setting up additional facilities for manufacturing Combiflam Tablets in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.In the year 2007, the company launched Cardace H 10 mg as a comprehensive cardiovascular treatment option in hypertension at risk patients. In May 2007, the company launched a line extension, Amaryl M. A new granulation train dedicated for production of Combiflam tablets was installed in Ankleshwar. This product which was being manufactured partly in a toll manufacturing site is now planned to be manufactured entirely in Ankleshwar.In April 2008, the company launched a new prefilled diaposable insulin pen, SoloStar for use with the 24-hour insulin Lantus. This disposable insulin pen is to be used for the treatment of hyperglycemia in people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.On 13 December 2010, Aventis Pharma Ltd announced that it has agreed with its joint venture partner Novartis Vaccines & Diagnosics Inc. to sell its 49% shareholding in Chiron Behring Vaccines Private Limited (CBVPL) to Novartis Pharma AG and exit the joint venture. The purchase price agreed to be paid is US Dollars 22.399 million. Simultaneously, Aventis Pharma has agreed to continue to provide certain utilities and services to the Ankleshwar plant of CBVPL for a period of three years from the date of closing on mutually terms. CBVPL manufactures the anti-rabies vaccine Rabipur at its plant in Ankleshwar, which was until February 2009 distributed in India by Aventis Pharma and is presently distributed by Novartis Healthcare Private Limited. On 27 December 2010, Aventis Pharma Ltd announced that it has completed the sale of its 49% shareholding in Chiron Behring Vaccines Private Limited to Novartis Pharma AG. The company received sale consideration of Rs 100.75 crore (equivalent to US Dollars 22.399 million).On 24 August 2011, Aventis Pharma Limited (part of the Sanofi Group) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Universal Medicare Private Limiteds business of marketing and distribution of branded nutraceutical formulations in India. Also, approximately 750 commercial employees will transition to Aventis Pharma Ltd. The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2011, subject to certain conditions precedent. Universal Medicare, (headquartered in Mumbai, India) manufactures, markets and distributes branded nutraceutical formulations in India through their sales and marketing infrastructure. With this acquisition, Aventis Pharma will advance its sustainable growth strategy in India and facilitate the creation of a consumer healthcare and wellness platform.The Registrar of Companies approved the companys change of name from Aventis Pharma Limited to Sanofi India Limited with effect from 11 May 2012. The shareholders of the company had earlier approved the name change at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 May 2012. The decision to change the name of the Groups listed entity in India comes a year after the name of the parent company was changed globally from sanofi-aventis to Sanofi in May 2011.On 9 October 2012, Sanofi India Limited announced the launch of AllStar, its first indigenously manufactured re-usable insulin pen.On 14 February 2013, Sanofi India Limited announced the launch of Combiflam Plus, a targeted, fast and effective solution for headaches, which is also gentle on the stomach. A line extension of one of Sanofi Indias flagship brand Combiflam, the launch of this new product marks the companys foray into the OTC headache segment in India.On 11 November 2014, Sanofi India announced that its Board of Directors has approved of the company selling its commercial premises, being five floors and corresponding car-parking spaces in the building known as Hoechst House situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai to Bright Star Investments Private Limited and its Group companies for a total consideration of Rs 134.25 crore.On 21 July 2015, Sanofi India announced that its Board of Directors has approved of the company selling its commercial property, being land and building at Andheri, Mumbai for a consideration of Rs 111 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed in the quarter ending 30 September 2015.In August 2017, the first OTC extension of the iconic brand Combiflam was launched in the topical pain care space with the name Combiflam Icy Hot.12 February 2018, Sanofi India announced the launch of its new insulin product Toujeo. Toujeo is a once-daily, long-acting basal analog insulin that improves glycemic control in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.In 2019, Sanofi launched Combiflam Plus (Paracetamol and Caffeine combination). Besides, two new brands were launched, DePura by Sanofi Cal. During the year 2021-22, the Companys Nutraceuticals business, was sold as a going concern basis to Universal Nutriscience Private Limited through Slump Sale for a consideration of Rs. 587 Crore, effective on September 30, 2021. In 2021, a unique Toustarr pen, dedicated cartridge system device was launched.In 2021, Company launched a unique Toustar pen, along with dedicated ToujeoTM cartridges, addressing the need for a reusable delivery device. Through the Scheme of Arrangement among the Company and Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited, the Consumer Healthcare Business of the Company got demerged into Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited in 2022-23. The Company launched multiple high-impact products in their respective categories: Frisium suspension (Neurology), Sanoxaban and Carmada (Cardiology) in 2023.