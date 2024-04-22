iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanofi India Ltd AGM

5,564.85
(-0.50%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:31 PM

Sanofi India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 May 202423 Feb 2024
We enclose a copy of the Auditors report and Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2023 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Statement of Cashflows for the year ended 31st December 2023 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, the Board has also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 50 per equity share and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 117 per equity share. Notice of the Sixty Eighth Annual General Meeting of Sanofi India Limited to be held on May 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024) Summary of proceedings of the 68th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Summary of proceedings of the 68th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

