Sarveshwar Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split2 Aug 202315 Sep 202315 Sep 2023101
Board considered and approved the following business items: Split of shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 into face value of Rs 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders. Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, September 05, 2023 as Record Date for bonus issue and stock split (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2023) Revised record date for the purpose of Sub-division of face value of equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Sarveshwar Foods Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company: DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Sarveshwar Foods Ltd (543688) RECORD DATE 15/09/2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/09/2023 DR-615/2023-2024 Note: i. ISIN No. INE324X01018 of Re. 1/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 15/09/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice dated on 11.09.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230911-35 dated September 11, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SARVESHWAR FOODS LTD (543688) New ISIN No. INE324X01026 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 15-09-2023 (DR-615/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.09.2023)

