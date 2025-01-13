Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.81
31.81
31.81
31.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
240.72
241.61
241
241.44
Net Worth
272.53
273.42
272.81
273.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
272.53
273.42
272.81
273.25
Fixed Assets
2.02
2.13
3.12
3.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
264.87
265.6
264.98
269.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.53
5.47
4.51
0.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.92
5.9
4.81
0.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.2
-0.08
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.23
-0.22
-0.18
Cash
0.11
0.22
0.2
0.18
Total Assets
272.53
273.42
272.81
273.25
