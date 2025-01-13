iifl-logo-icon 1
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

293.1
(-0.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:49:50 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.81

31.81

31.81

31.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

240.72

241.61

241

241.44

Net Worth

272.53

273.42

272.81

273.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

272.53

273.42

272.81

273.25

Fixed Assets

2.02

2.13

3.12

3.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

264.87

265.6

264.98

269.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.53

5.47

4.51

0.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.92

5.9

4.81

0.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.2

-0.08

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-0.23

-0.22

-0.18

Cash

0.11

0.22

0.2

0.18

Total Assets

272.53

273.42

272.81

273.25

