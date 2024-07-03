iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

321.05
(4.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

273.53

270.29

306.67

374.5

358.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

273.53

270.29

306.67

374.5

358.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.29

28.75

18.46

20.13

9.71

Total Income

295.82

299.04

325.13

394.63

368.2

Total Expenditure

467.94

272.69

317.32

371.07

355.12

PBIDT

-172.12

26.35

7.81

23.56

13.08

Interest

0.06

0.1

0.27

0.24

0.24

PBDT

-172.17

26.25

7.54

23.32

12.84

Depreciation

1.45

1.61

2.53

2.31

2.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.25

0.91

-22.59

1.08

4.1

Deferred Tax

-23.12

-26.24

-6.62

-0.27

-6.55

Reported Profit After Tax

-150.75

49.97

34.23

20.19

13.09

Minority Interest After NP

-45.37

9.81

5.14

-2.48

-4.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-109.41

31.15

16.44

-0.75

-8.11

Extra-ordinary Items

-189.43

0.96

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

80.02

30.19

16.44

-0.75

-8.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-34.4

9.79

5.17

-0.23

-2.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.81

31.81

31.81

31.81

31.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-62.92

9.74

2.54

6.29

3.64

PBDTM(%)

-62.94

9.71

2.45

6.22

3.58

PATM(%)

-55.11

18.48

11.16

5.39

3.65

Sastasundar Ven.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sastasundar Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.