Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
273.53
270.29
306.67
374.5
358.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
273.53
270.29
306.67
374.5
358.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.29
28.75
18.46
20.13
9.71
Total Income
295.82
299.04
325.13
394.63
368.2
Total Expenditure
467.94
272.69
317.32
371.07
355.12
PBIDT
-172.12
26.35
7.81
23.56
13.08
Interest
0.06
0.1
0.27
0.24
0.24
PBDT
-172.17
26.25
7.54
23.32
12.84
Depreciation
1.45
1.61
2.53
2.31
2.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.25
0.91
-22.59
1.08
4.1
Deferred Tax
-23.12
-26.24
-6.62
-0.27
-6.55
Reported Profit After Tax
-150.75
49.97
34.23
20.19
13.09
Minority Interest After NP
-45.37
9.81
5.14
-2.48
-4.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-109.41
31.15
16.44
-0.75
-8.11
Extra-ordinary Items
-189.43
0.96
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
80.02
30.19
16.44
-0.75
-8.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-34.4
9.79
5.17
-0.23
-2.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.81
31.81
31.81
31.81
31.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-62.92
9.74
2.54
6.29
3.64
PBDTM(%)
-62.94
9.71
2.45
6.22
3.58
PATM(%)
-55.11
18.48
11.16
5.39
3.65
