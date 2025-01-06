Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-7.9
9.03
-1.84
Other operating items
Operating
0.14
-7.9
9.03
-1.84
Capital expenditure
0
-11.55
1.06
0
Free cash flow
0.14
-19.45
10.09
-1.84
Equity raised
483.03
481.6
429.65
381.72
Investing
-0.12
10.45
41.42
0.4
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
483.04
472.6
481.16
380.28
