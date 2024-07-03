Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,069.04
726.67
474.84
415.06
270.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,069.04
726.67
474.84
415.06
270.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.95
14.95
1,176.51
2.81
2.7
Total Income
1,110.99
741.61
1,651.35
417.87
273.41
Total Expenditure
1,052.97
767.36
503.25
421.51
310
PBIDT
58.01
-25.75
1,148.1
-3.65
-36.58
Interest
0.73
0.61
1.51
0.8
1.13
PBDT
57.28
-26.36
1,146.59
-4.45
-37.71
Depreciation
6.61
5.4
3.07
3.38
4.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.84
-24.09
134.06
0.6
0.26
Deferred Tax
-16.97
-14.8
0.91
0.11
-5.46
Reported Profit After Tax
57.8
7.13
1,008.56
-8.53
-36.72
Minority Interest After NP
-8.17
-13.46
277.75
-4.18
-7.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.55
-38.01
730.81
-4.35
-29.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-7.9
1,034.09
0
0.28
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.55
-30.11
-303.28
-4.35
-29.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.37
-15.15
229.74
-1.37
-9.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.81
31.81
31.81
31.81
31.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.42
-3.54
241.78
-0.87
-13.51
PBDTM(%)
5.35
-3.62
241.46
-1.07
-13.92
PATM(%)
5.4
0.98
212.39
-2.05
-13.56
