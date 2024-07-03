iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

319
(-1.22%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,069.04

726.67

474.84

415.06

270.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,069.04

726.67

474.84

415.06

270.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.95

14.95

1,176.51

2.81

2.7

Total Income

1,110.99

741.61

1,651.35

417.87

273.41

Total Expenditure

1,052.97

767.36

503.25

421.51

310

PBIDT

58.01

-25.75

1,148.1

-3.65

-36.58

Interest

0.73

0.61

1.51

0.8

1.13

PBDT

57.28

-26.36

1,146.59

-4.45

-37.71

Depreciation

6.61

5.4

3.07

3.38

4.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.84

-24.09

134.06

0.6

0.26

Deferred Tax

-16.97

-14.8

0.91

0.11

-5.46

Reported Profit After Tax

57.8

7.13

1,008.56

-8.53

-36.72

Minority Interest After NP

-8.17

-13.46

277.75

-4.18

-7.66

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.55

-38.01

730.81

-4.35

-29.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-7.9

1,034.09

0

0.28

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.55

-30.11

-303.28

-4.35

-29.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.37

-15.15

229.74

-1.37

-9.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.81

31.81

31.81

31.81

31.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.42

-3.54

241.78

-0.87

-13.51

PBDTM(%)

5.35

-3.62

241.46

-1.07

-13.92

PATM(%)

5.4

0.98

212.39

-2.05

-13.56

Sastasundar Ven.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sastasundar Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.