SectorFinance
Open₹317.9
Prev. Close₹320.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹85.18
Day's High₹320.45
Day's Low₹312
52 Week's High₹453.65
52 Week's Low₹275.65
Book Value₹85.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)993.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.81
31.81
31.81
31.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
240.72
241.61
241
241.44
Net Worth
272.53
273.42
272.81
273.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-7.9
9.03
-1.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,375.71
1,039.69
631.43
548.2
385.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,375.71
1,039.69
631.43
548.2
385.44
Other Operating Income
0
0.12
0
0
0
Other Income
60.41
23.64
1,169.12
3.43
3.4
Chairman & Managing Director
Banwari Lal Mittal
Director
Ravi Kant Sharma
Independent Director
Parimal Kumar Chattaraj
Director
Abha Mittal
Independent Director
Rupanjana De
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRATAP SINGH
Independent Director
J. N. Mukhopadhyaya
Additional Director
Anjana Dikshit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sastasundar Ventures Limited was formerly established as Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on June 6, 1989. The Company changed the name from Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited to Microsec Financial Services Private Limited on October 17, 2005. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Microsec Financial Services Limited on October 21, 2005. Later, the Company name again was changed to Sastasundar Ventures Limited on September 27, 2016. Sastasundar Ventures is a Core Investment Company (CIC) and operates through several subsidiaries. At present, the Company is focusing largely on the business of digital network of healthcare and portfolio management services. Initially, the company was financial services company and was engaged in the business of financing and investment management. The Company was registered with the RBI as a NBFC since January 29, 2003, but did not have significant operations. As a part of the financing activities, the company was engaged in the business of providing loans and as a part of the investment management activities, they were engaged in the business of trading in securities.In the year 2005, the promoters acquired the entire shareholding of the Company from the previous shareholders. In August 1, 2005, 800,000 equity shares were transferred to Banwari Lal Mittal, and In October 1, 2005, 5,340 equity shares were transferred t
The Sastasundar Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd is ₹993.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd is 0 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sastasundar Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd is ₹275.65 and ₹453.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.70%, 3 Years at -12.10%, 1 Year at -28.98%, 6 Month at -1.56%, 3 Month at 6.81% and 1 Month at -1.08%.
