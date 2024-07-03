iifl-logo-icon 1
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Share Price

312.4
(-2.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:50 PM

  • Open317.9
  • Day's High320.45
  • 52 Wk High453.65
  • Prev. Close320.8
  • Day's Low312
  • 52 Wk Low 275.65
  • Turnover (lac)85.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)993.76
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

317.9

Prev. Close

320.8

Turnover(Lac.)

85.18

Day's High

320.45

Day's Low

312

52 Week's High

453.65

52 Week's Low

275.65

Book Value

85.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

993.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.91%

Non-Promoter- 2.97%

Institutions: 2.97%

Non-Institutions: 23.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.81

31.81

31.81

31.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

240.72

241.61

241

241.44

Net Worth

272.53

273.42

272.81

273.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-7.9

9.03

-1.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,375.71

1,039.69

631.43

548.2

385.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,375.71

1,039.69

631.43

548.2

385.44

Other Operating Income

0

0.12

0

0

0

Other Income

60.41

23.64

1,169.12

3.43

3.4

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sastasundar Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Banwari Lal Mittal

Director

Ravi Kant Sharma

Independent Director

Parimal Kumar Chattaraj

Director

Abha Mittal

Independent Director

Rupanjana De

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRATAP SINGH

Independent Director

J. N. Mukhopadhyaya

Additional Director

Anjana Dikshit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sastasundar Ventures Ltd

Summary

Sastasundar Ventures Limited was formerly established as Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on June 6, 1989. The Company changed the name from Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited to Microsec Financial Services Private Limited on October 17, 2005. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Microsec Financial Services Limited on October 21, 2005. Later, the Company name again was changed to Sastasundar Ventures Limited on September 27, 2016. Sastasundar Ventures is a Core Investment Company (CIC) and operates through several subsidiaries. At present, the Company is focusing largely on the business of digital network of healthcare and portfolio management services. Initially, the company was financial services company and was engaged in the business of financing and investment management. The Company was registered with the RBI as a NBFC since January 29, 2003, but did not have significant operations. As a part of the financing activities, the company was engaged in the business of providing loans and as a part of the investment management activities, they were engaged in the business of trading in securities.In the year 2005, the promoters acquired the entire shareholding of the Company from the previous shareholders. In August 1, 2005, 800,000 equity shares were transferred to Banwari Lal Mittal, and In October 1, 2005, 5,340 equity shares were transferred t
Company FAQs

What is the Sastasundar Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Sastasundar Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd is ₹993.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd is 0 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sastasundar Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd is ₹275.65 and ₹453.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd?

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.70%, 3 Years at -12.10%, 1 Year at -28.98%, 6 Month at -1.56%, 3 Month at 6.81% and 1 Month at -1.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.92 %
Institutions - 2.97 %
Public - 23.11 %

