Summary

Sastasundar Ventures Limited was formerly established as Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on June 6, 1989. The Company changed the name from Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited to Microsec Financial Services Private Limited on October 17, 2005. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Microsec Financial Services Limited on October 21, 2005. Later, the Company name again was changed to Sastasundar Ventures Limited on September 27, 2016. Sastasundar Ventures is a Core Investment Company (CIC) and operates through several subsidiaries. At present, the Company is focusing largely on the business of digital network of healthcare and portfolio management services. Initially, the company was financial services company and was engaged in the business of financing and investment management. The Company was registered with the RBI as a NBFC since January 29, 2003, but did not have significant operations. As a part of the financing activities, the company was engaged in the business of providing loans and as a part of the investment management activities, they were engaged in the business of trading in securities.In the year 2005, the promoters acquired the entire shareholding of the Company from the previous shareholders. In August 1, 2005, 800,000 equity shares were transferred to Banwari Lal Mittal, and In October 1, 2005, 5,340 equity shares were transferred t

