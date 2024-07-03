Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Summary

Sastasundar Ventures Limited was formerly established as Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on June 6, 1989. The Company changed the name from Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited to Microsec Financial Services Private Limited on October 17, 2005. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Microsec Financial Services Limited on October 21, 2005. Later, the Company name again was changed to Sastasundar Ventures Limited on September 27, 2016. Sastasundar Ventures is a Core Investment Company (CIC) and operates through several subsidiaries. At present, the Company is focusing largely on the business of digital network of healthcare and portfolio management services. Initially, the company was financial services company and was engaged in the business of financing and investment management. The Company was registered with the RBI as a NBFC since January 29, 2003, but did not have significant operations. As a part of the financing activities, the company was engaged in the business of providing loans and as a part of the investment management activities, they were engaged in the business of trading in securities.In the year 2005, the promoters acquired the entire shareholding of the Company from the previous shareholders. In August 1, 2005, 800,000 equity shares were transferred to Banwari Lal Mittal, and In October 1, 2005, 5,340 equity shares were transferred to LKPL, Abha Mittal, Prabhu Dayal Khaitan, Bharati Sharma, Ravi Kant Sharma and Sushila Devi Khaitan. In November 24, 2005, the company acquired the entire shareholding of Microsec Capital Ltd. Simultaneously, Microsec Capital Ltds subsidiaries Microsec Commerze Ltd and Microsec Risk Management Ltd (now Microsec Insurance Brokers Limited) became the indirect subsidiaries of the company. In February 1, 2006, the company acquired the entire shareholding of Microsec Resources Pvt Ltd. As per the scheme of amalgamation, Ravindra Shelter Ltd was amalgamated with the company.In March 30, 2006, the company acquired the entire share capital of MIL Technologies Ltd (now Microsec Technologies Ltd). Also, erstwhile Microsec Technologies Ltd was amalgamated with the MIL Technologies Ltd with effect from March 17, 2008 and was renamed as Microsec Technologies Ltd. In February 9, 2009, Microsec Technologies Ltd acquired the entire shareholding of PRP Technologies Ltd and thus of PRP Technologies Ltd the indirect subsidiary of the company.During the year 2008-09, Shringar Vinimay Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with effect from February 26, 2009. Shringar Vinimay Pvt Ltd was engaged in the business of consultancy. Subsequently, in March 1, 2009, Shringar Vinimay Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company.As at June 30, 2010, the company had a network of 239 branches (which includes 237 branches of MCap and 2 branches of MCL), out of which 99 branches (which includes 97 branches of MCap and 2 branches of MCL) were located in Kolkata (where we also have our headquarters). In addition, 79 branches of MCap were located in West Bengal, excluding Kolkata.In July 19, 2010, the company and Debashish Ghoshal formed a limited liability partnership i.e. Microsec Invictus Advisors LLP to carry on the business of professional and consultancy services. The Company acquired 100% stake of Microsec Health Buddy Limited (formerly Myjpoy Fun &Food Pvt Ltd) (MHBL) and integrated business of forseegame.com with Microsec Technologies Limited, a 100% ultimate subsidiary of Company. It launched sastasundar.com - an innovative digital pharmacy and healthcare store in 2014.The Company got into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 19th April, 2016 for sale of 100% shareholding in Microsec Capital Limited (MCL) (the Demerged Comapny) through Scheme of Arrangement between Microsec Capital Limited (MCap), the wholly owned subsidiary company and Microsec Commerze Limited (MCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Microsec Capital Limited and PRP Technologies Limited. The proposed scheme of arrangement envisages transfer of Consultancy and Investment undertakings of Microsec Capital Limited and Mirosec Commerze Limited into PRP Technologies Limited.Sasta Sundar Shop Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary was merged with Microsec Health Buddy Limited on 27th May, 2015 through scheme of arrangement w.e.f. 1st April, 2015.During FY 2018-19, the Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Genu Path Labs Limited and Sastasundar Healthbuddy Limited on 5th March, 2019. In terms of such SPA, the Company has sold the investment in Genu Path Labs Limited to Sastasundar Healthbuddy Limited for a consideration of Rs. 6 crores and resultantly the transaction concluded on 9th April, 2019. A new subsidiary was incorporated in the name and style Happymate Foods Limited to venture into Food business in 2018-19.The Scheme of Amalgamation of PRP Technologies Limited (PTL), Myjoy Tasty Food Private Limited (MTFPL) and Myjoy Hospitality Private Limited (MHPL) (the Transferor Companies) with the Company was approved by the Central Government on 9th January, 2018 and consequently, all the assets and liabilities of the PRP Technologies Limited (PTL), Myjoy Tasty Food Private Limited (MTFPL) and Myjoy Hospitality Private Limited (MHPL) (Transferor Companies) was transferred to the Company.During the year 2021-22, Sastasundar Healthbuddy Limited (SHBL), a subsidiary of the Company entered into a share subscription and purchase agreement dated 19th November, 2021 and a shareholders agreement dated 19th November, 2021 with Flipkart Health Private Limited, pursuant to SHBLs divestment of its equity holding in Sastasundar Marketplace Limited (SML), a wholly owned subsidiary of SHBL. Consequent to the above-mentioned transaction, Flipkart Health Private Limited holds 75.1% of equity share capital of SML and the balance 24.9% of equity share capital of SML continues to be held by SHBL and hence, SML ceased to be a step-down subsidiary of the Company on December 9, 2021. Post completion of this strategic partnership with Flipkart, the SastaSundar mobile APP and the website was renamed as FlipKart Health Plus. Thus, Sastasundar Marketplace Limited (SML) [Now known as Flipkart Health Limited] became Associate Company effective from December 9, 2021.In 2022-23, a Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and Amalgamation amongst the Company and Microsec Resources Private Limited and Sastasundar Healthbuddy Limited was implemented from 1st April, 2023.