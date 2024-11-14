iifl-logo-icon 1
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

Sastasundar Ven. CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Sastasundar Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Sastasundar Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor thereon is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Sastasundar Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of Sastasundar Ventures Limited held today, the 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of Sastasundar Ventures Limited held on March 21, 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 with respect to Scheme of Amalgamation of Material Subsidiary Companies
Board Meeting31 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Sastasundar Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board meeting held today, the 31st January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

