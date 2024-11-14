Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Sastasundar Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Sastasundar Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor thereon is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Sastasundar Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of Sastasundar Ventures Limited held today, the 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of Sastasundar Ventures Limited held on March 21, 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 with respect to Scheme of Amalgamation of Material Subsidiary Companies

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024