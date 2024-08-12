iifl-logo-icon 1
Satra Properties (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

0.87
(-4.40%)
Aug 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

35.67

35.67

35.67

35.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.51

26.37

8.77

8.99

Net Worth

60.18

62.04

44.44

44.66

Minority Interest

Debt

88.83

87.56

204.6

207.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

149.01

149.6

249.04

252.06

Fixed Assets

0.29

0.42

0.94

1.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

108.54

113.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

147.66

143.66

139.21

130.31

Inventories

203.88

203.14

224.02

178.94

Inventory Days

0

2,936.83

-1,147.14

Sundry Debtors

13.93

13.93

18.93

43.44

Debtor Days

0

201.38

-278.48

Other Current Assets

80.96

79.34

67.4

69.79

Sundry Creditors

-29.74

-29.01

-33.07

-36.02

Creditor Days

0

419.4

-230.91

Other Current Liabilities

-121.37

-123.74

-138.07

-125.84

Cash

1.06

5.51

0.36

6.62

Total Assets

149.02

149.6

249.05

252.06

