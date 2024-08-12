Satra Properties (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
35.67
35.67
35.67
35.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.51
26.37
8.77
8.99
Net Worth
60.18
62.04
44.44
44.66
Minority Interest
Debt
88.83
87.56
204.6
207.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
149.01
149.6
249.04
252.06
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.42
0.94
1.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
108.54
113.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
147.66
143.66
139.21
130.31
Inventories
203.88
203.14
224.02
178.94
Inventory Days
0
2,936.83
-1,147.14
Sundry Debtors
13.93
13.93
18.93
43.44
Debtor Days
0
201.38
-278.48
Other Current Assets
80.96
79.34
67.4
69.79
Sundry Creditors
-29.74
-29.01
-33.07
-36.02
Creditor Days
0
419.4
-230.91
Other Current Liabilities
-121.37
-123.74
-138.07
-125.84
Cash
1.06
5.51
0.36
6.62
Total Assets
149.02
149.6
249.05
252.06
