SectorRealty
Open₹0.91
Prev. Close₹0.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹0.91
Day's Low₹0.87
52 Week's High₹1.32
52 Week's Low₹0.5
Book Value₹3.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.52
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
35.67
35.67
35.67
35.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.51
26.37
8.77
8.99
Net Worth
60.18
62.04
44.44
44.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
25.24
-56.93
100.73
yoy growth (%)
-100
-144.34
-156.52
10.4
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.99
-1.55
-1.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.85
17.34
-39.19
9.5
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.14
-0.12
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
-9.62
-3.02
Working capital
-0.44
11.31
-59.18
-25.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-144.34
-156.52
10.4
Op profit growth
-95.63
97.52
-187.89
434.22
EBIT growth
-101.92
-854.39
-134.3
148.54
Net profit growth
-110.69
-135.52
-853.28
46.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
32.7
126.7
116.22
191.19
30.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.7
126.7
116.22
191.19
30.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
5.61
0.23
Other Income
29.47
5.56
12.57
6.42
16.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
823.25
|190.29
|2,05,364.24
|3.79
|0.6
|405.32
|117.41
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,832.6
|86.03
|80,370.98
|491.32
|0
|189.47
|378.06
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,785.9
|350.73
|79,312.51
|19.2
|0.09
|397.1
|274.75
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,751.3
|39.83
|63,961.27
|459.28
|0.23
|1,173.97
|357.84
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
3,441.2
|225.8
|63,648.91
|96
|0.14
|118.23
|283.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Praful N Satra
Independent Director
Vishal R Karia
Independent Director
Kamlesh Limbachiya
Director
Rubina K Kalyani
Company Secretary
Anusha Singi
Independent Director
Sahara Murad Ajani
Reports by Satra Properties (India) Ltd
Summary
Satra Properties (India) Limited was formerly incorporated on 30 May 1983 as Express Leasing Limited. The Company name was changed to Satra Properties (India) Limited on 8 December 2005. The Company is engaged in real estate development and trading in properties and transferable development rights.The Companys primary business is the development of commercial, retail, hotel and residential properties. This includes all aspects of real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of lands, to the planning, execution and marketing of projects. The company operates directly or through their subsidiary or associate company or through project specific companies / firms formed for the purpose of execution of projects. They undertake development projects through Joint Development Agreements with third parties. They are also involved into purchase and sale of TDRs which are freely transferable between developers. In 2011-12, the Company completed Satra Plaza, Vashi, Navi Mumbai; Satra Park, Borivali, Mumbai. The Company, in 2014-15, launched 2 residential projects, LE-88 - an ultra-luxurious residential projects and Satras Eastern Heights in affordable housing segment both in the prime locations of Mumbai and also a commercial hub - Satra Plaaza, at Jodhpur.
Read More
The Satra Properties India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satra Properties India Ltd is ₹15.52 Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Satra Properties India Ltd is 0 and 0.26 as of 12 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satra Properties India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satra Properties India Ltd is ₹0.5 and ₹1.32 as of 12 Aug ‘24
Satra Properties India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.74%, 3 Years at -5.78%, 1 Year at -1.14%, 6 Month at -20.18%, 3 Month at 2.35% and 1 Month at -13.00%.
