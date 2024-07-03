iifl-logo-icon 1
Satra Properties (India) Ltd Share Price

0.87
(-4.40%)
Aug 12, 2024

  • Open0.91
  • Day's High0.91
  • 52 Wk High1.32
  • Prev. Close0.91
  • Day's Low0.87
  • 52 Wk Low 0.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.32
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.52
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Satra Properties (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0.91

Prev. Close

0.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0.4

Day's High

0.91

Day's Low

0.87

52 Week's High

1.32

52 Week's Low

0.5

Book Value

3.32

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.52

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Satra Properties (India) Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Satra Properties (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Satra Properties (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.35%

Non-Promoter- 3.46%

Institutions: 3.46%

Non-Institutions: 42.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Satra Properties (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

35.67

35.67

35.67

35.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.51

26.37

8.77

8.99

Net Worth

60.18

62.04

44.44

44.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

25.24

-56.93

100.73

yoy growth (%)

-100

-144.34

-156.52

10.4

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.99

-1.55

-1.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.85

17.34

-39.19

9.5

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.14

-0.12

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

-9.62

-3.02

Working capital

-0.44

11.31

-59.18

-25.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-144.34

-156.52

10.4

Op profit growth

-95.63

97.52

-187.89

434.22

EBIT growth

-101.92

-854.39

-134.3

148.54

Net profit growth

-110.69

-135.52

-853.28

46.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

32.7

126.7

116.22

191.19

30.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.7

126.7

116.22

191.19

30.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

5.61

0.23

Other Income

29.47

5.56

12.57

6.42

16.25

Satra Properties (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

823.25

190.292,05,364.243.790.6405.32117.41

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,832.6

86.0380,370.98491.320189.47378.06

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,785.9

350.7379,312.5119.20.09397.1274.75

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,751.3

39.8363,961.27459.280.231,173.97357.84

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

3,441.2

225.863,648.91960.14118.23283.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Satra Properties (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Praful N Satra

Independent Director

Vishal R Karia

Independent Director

Kamlesh Limbachiya

Director

Rubina K Kalyani

Company Secretary

Anusha Singi

Independent Director

Sahara Murad Ajani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Satra Properties (India) Ltd

Summary

Satra Properties (India) Limited was formerly incorporated on 30 May 1983 as Express Leasing Limited. The Company name was changed to Satra Properties (India) Limited on 8 December 2005. The Company is engaged in real estate development and trading in properties and transferable development rights.The Companys primary business is the development of commercial, retail, hotel and residential properties. This includes all aspects of real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of lands, to the planning, execution and marketing of projects. The company operates directly or through their subsidiary or associate company or through project specific companies / firms formed for the purpose of execution of projects. They undertake development projects through Joint Development Agreements with third parties. They are also involved into purchase and sale of TDRs which are freely transferable between developers. In 2011-12, the Company completed Satra Plaza, Vashi, Navi Mumbai; Satra Park, Borivali, Mumbai. The Company, in 2014-15, launched 2 residential projects, LE-88 - an ultra-luxurious residential projects and Satras Eastern Heights in affordable housing segment both in the prime locations of Mumbai and also a commercial hub - Satra Plaaza, at Jodhpur.
Company FAQs

What is the Satra Properties India Ltd share price today?

The Satra Properties India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Satra Properties India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satra Properties India Ltd is ₹15.52 Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Satra Properties India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Satra Properties India Ltd is 0 and 0.26 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Satra Properties India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satra Properties India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satra Properties India Ltd is ₹0.5 and ₹1.32 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Satra Properties India Ltd?

Satra Properties India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.74%, 3 Years at -5.78%, 1 Year at -1.14%, 6 Month at -20.18%, 3 Month at 2.35% and 1 Month at -13.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Satra Properties India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Satra Properties India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.35 %
Institutions - 3.47 %
Public - 42.18 %

