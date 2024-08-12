Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
823.25
|190.29
|2,05,364.24
|3.79
|0.6
|405.32
|117.41
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,832.6
|86.03
|80,370.98
|491.32
|0
|189.47
|378.06
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,785.9
|350.73
|79,312.51
|19.2
|0.09
|397.1
|274.75
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,751.3
|39.83
|63,961.27
|459.28
|0.23
|1,173.97
|357.84
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
3,441.2
|225.8
|63,648.91
|96
|0.14
|118.23
|283.03
