|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.01
-40.94
538.68
-67.27
Op profit growth
-388.22
-309.83
38.14
-136.49
EBIT growth
-292.23
-602.05
-267.05
-85.97
Net profit growth
-1,051.38
-170.14
-27.37
-1,657.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-68.03
25.73
-7.24
-33.48
EBIT margin
-63.89
36.23
-4.26
16.29
Net profit margin
-107.31
12.29
-10.35
-91.04
RoCE
-11.7
6.05
-1.36
0.89
RoNW
3,578
5.49
-7.02
-7.34
RoA
-4.91
0.51
-0.82
-1.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.66
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
Cash EPS
-7.64
0.78
-1.17
-1.62
Book value per share
-3.95
3.85
3.43
4.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
8.56
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.5
7.23
-5.76
-5.66
P/B
-0.97
1.46
1.97
1.95
EV/EBIDTA
-9.35
18.12
-90.12
109.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
12.48
-10.5
-7.66
Tax payout
12.9
61.56
-23.97
11.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
358.49
468.6
249.08
1,508.4
Inventory days
1,899.2
2,025.97
1,112.41
5,862.39
Creditor days
-129.02
-276.39
-101.91
-604.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.79
-1.2
0.45
-0.25
Net debt / equity
-9.71
9.74
9.53
5.78
Net debt / op. profit
-7.95
22.37
-41.02
-46.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.4
-2.81
-1.28
-6.82
Other costs
-164.63
-71.44
-105.95
-126.65
