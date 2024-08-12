iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Satra Properties (India) Ltd Key Ratios

0.87
(-4.40%)
Aug 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Satra Properties (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.01

-40.94

538.68

-67.27

Op profit growth

-388.22

-309.83

38.14

-136.49

EBIT growth

-292.23

-602.05

-267.05

-85.97

Net profit growth

-1,051.38

-170.14

-27.37

-1,657.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-68.03

25.73

-7.24

-33.48

EBIT margin

-63.89

36.23

-4.26

16.29

Net profit margin

-107.31

12.29

-10.35

-91.04

RoCE

-11.7

6.05

-1.36

0.89

RoNW

3,578

5.49

-7.02

-7.34

RoA

-4.91

0.51

-0.82

-1.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.66

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0.1

0.1

0.1

Cash EPS

-7.64

0.78

-1.17

-1.62

Book value per share

-3.95

3.85

3.43

4.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

8.56

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.5

7.23

-5.76

-5.66

P/B

-0.97

1.46

1.97

1.95

EV/EBIDTA

-9.35

18.12

-90.12

109.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

12.48

-10.5

-7.66

Tax payout

12.9

61.56

-23.97

11.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

358.49

468.6

249.08

1,508.4

Inventory days

1,899.2

2,025.97

1,112.41

5,862.39

Creditor days

-129.02

-276.39

-101.91

-604.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.79

-1.2

0.45

-0.25

Net debt / equity

-9.71

9.74

9.53

5.78

Net debt / op. profit

-7.95

22.37

-41.02

-46.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.4

-2.81

-1.28

-6.82

Other costs

-164.63

-71.44

-105.95

-126.65

Satra Properties : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Satra Properties (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.