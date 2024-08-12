Satra Properties (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.85
17.34
-39.19
9.5
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.14
-0.12
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
-9.62
-3.02
Working capital
-0.44
11.31
-59.18
-25.47
Other operating items
Operating
-2.36
28.51
-108.13
-19.06
Capital expenditure
-0.28
-0.19
0.77
-3.08
Free cash flow
-2.64
28.32
-107.36
-22.14
Equity raised
52.73
18.01
117.6
128.24
Investing
0
-113.95
49.57
4.52
Financing
80.13
-0.55
112.37
126.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.78
Net in cash
130.22
-68.17
172.18
238.68
