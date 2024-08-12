iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Satra Properties (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.87
(-4.40%)
Aug 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Satra Properties (India) Ltd

Satra Properties FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.85

17.34

-39.19

9.5

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.14

-0.12

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

-9.62

-3.02

Working capital

-0.44

11.31

-59.18

-25.47

Other operating items

Operating

-2.36

28.51

-108.13

-19.06

Capital expenditure

-0.28

-0.19

0.77

-3.08

Free cash flow

-2.64

28.32

-107.36

-22.14

Equity raised

52.73

18.01

117.6

128.24

Investing

0

-113.95

49.57

4.52

Financing

80.13

-0.55

112.37

126.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.78

Net in cash

130.22

-68.17

172.18

238.68

Satra Properties : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Satra Properties (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.