Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
25.24
-56.93
100.73
yoy growth (%)
-100
-144.34
-156.52
10.4
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.99
-1.55
-1.38
As % of sales
0
3.94
2.72
1.37
Other costs
-1.56
-61.46
39.64
-77.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
243.45
69.63
77.34
Operating profit
-1.62
-37.21
-18.84
21.43
OPM
0
-147.4
33.09
21.28
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.14
-0.12
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.16
-70.59
-27.54
-24.47
Other income
0
125.3
7.3
12.61
Profit before tax
-1.85
17.34
-39.19
9.5
Taxes
0
0
-9.62
-3.02
Tax rate
0
0
24.56
-31.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.85
17.34
-48.82
6.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.85
17.34
-48.82
6.48
yoy growth (%)
-110.69
-135.52
-853.28
46.75
NPM
0
68.7
85.76
6.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.