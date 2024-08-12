iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Satra Properties (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.87
(-4.40%)
Aug 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Satra Properties (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

25.24

-56.93

100.73

yoy growth (%)

-100

-144.34

-156.52

10.4

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.99

-1.55

-1.38

As % of sales

0

3.94

2.72

1.37

Other costs

-1.56

-61.46

39.64

-77.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

243.45

69.63

77.34

Operating profit

-1.62

-37.21

-18.84

21.43

OPM

0

-147.4

33.09

21.28

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.14

-0.12

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.16

-70.59

-27.54

-24.47

Other income

0

125.3

7.3

12.61

Profit before tax

-1.85

17.34

-39.19

9.5

Taxes

0

0

-9.62

-3.02

Tax rate

0

0

24.56

-31.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.85

17.34

-48.82

6.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.85

17.34

-48.82

6.48

yoy growth (%)

-110.69

-135.52

-853.28

46.75

NPM

0

68.7

85.76

6.43

Satra Properties : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Satra Properties (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.