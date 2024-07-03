Satra Properties (India) Ltd Summary

Satra Properties (India) Limited was formerly incorporated on 30 May 1983 as Express Leasing Limited. The Company name was changed to Satra Properties (India) Limited on 8 December 2005. The Company is engaged in real estate development and trading in properties and transferable development rights.The Companys primary business is the development of commercial, retail, hotel and residential properties. This includes all aspects of real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of lands, to the planning, execution and marketing of projects. The company operates directly or through their subsidiary or associate company or through project specific companies / firms formed for the purpose of execution of projects. They undertake development projects through Joint Development Agreements with third parties. They are also involved into purchase and sale of TDRs which are freely transferable between developers. In 2011-12, the Company completed Satra Plaza, Vashi, Navi Mumbai; Satra Park, Borivali, Mumbai. The Company, in 2014-15, launched 2 residential projects, LE-88 - an ultra-luxurious residential projects and Satras Eastern Heights in affordable housing segment both in the prime locations of Mumbai and also a commercial hub - Satra Plaaza, at Jodhpur.