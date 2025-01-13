iifl-logo-icon 1
Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd Balance Sheet

670
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:54:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.99

42.04

-0.03

-0.04

Net Worth

52.04

45.09

0.02

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

41.82

32.71

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

93.87

77.8

0.02

0.02

Fixed Assets

87.2

73.21

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.4

7.89

0.01

0

Networking Capital

-4.32

-3.57

0.01

0

Inventories

4.19

4.14

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.96

2.29

0

0

Other Current Assets

6.61

8.29

0.01

0

Sundry Creditors

-3.76

-4.01

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-14.32

-14.28

0

0

Cash

2.58

0.27

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

93.86

77.8

0.04

0.02

