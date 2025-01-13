Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.99
42.04
-0.03
-0.04
Net Worth
52.04
45.09
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
41.82
32.71
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
93.87
77.8
0.02
0.02
Fixed Assets
87.2
73.21
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.4
7.89
0.01
0
Networking Capital
-4.32
-3.57
0.01
0
Inventories
4.19
4.14
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.96
2.29
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.61
8.29
0.01
0
Sundry Creditors
-3.76
-4.01
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.32
-14.28
0
0
Cash
2.58
0.27
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
93.86
77.8
0.04
0.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.