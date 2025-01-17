iifl-logo-icon 1
Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd Peer Comparison

680.45
(-4.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

SAYAJI HOTELS (INDORE) LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

813.8

92.871,15,539.99254.460.221,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

398.7

41.2524,917.64114.430.3520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

815.85

196.6717,956.95-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

139.75

105.5311,119.1819.36086.9415.05

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

MHRIL

336.1

35.596,895.5347.060328.0611.12

