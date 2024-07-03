iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd Share Price

765.5
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open765.5
  • Day's High765.5
  • 52 Wk High1,387.9
  • Prev. Close765.5
  • Day's Low765.5
  • 52 Wk Low 87.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E20.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value175.48
  • EPS37.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)233.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

765.5

Prev. Close

765.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

765.5

Day's Low

765.5

52 Week's High

1,387.9

52 Week's Low

87.1

Book Value

175.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

233.22

P/E

20.55

EPS

37.25

Divi. Yield

0

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.07%

Non-Promoter- 55.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.99

42.04

-0.03

-0.04

Net Worth

52.04

45.09

0.02

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

T N Unni

Independent Director

Abhay Chintaman Choudhari

Whole-time Director

Hamza Aziz Valiulla

Managing Director

Raoof Razak Dhanani

Non Executive Director

Suchitra Dhanani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpit Agrawal.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd

Summary

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name and style of Sayaji Hotels (Vadodara) Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 28, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company is a sophisticated collection of individually designed hotels, catering to both leisure and business travellers with stylish guest rooms and versatile meeting facilities. The Hotel is known for its bespoke experience and signature hospitality. Hotel Sayaji reflects the true spirit of Indore, Central Indias financial capital, in the way it brings together tradition and contemporary luxury. Major tourist destinations in the city, like Vijay Nagar and Khajrana Ganesh Temple, are within 5 km of the hotel.The sprawling hotel contains many rooms, built and decorated in a modern fashion with cutting-edge technology, the hotel is the perfect place to set up camp for business travellers, along with modern amenities such as Internet connectivity, air-conditioning and LCD TVs. The hotel provides a range of facilities to its guests, to ensure their safety and comfort in the duration of the stay. In terms of dining options, the guests are spoilt for choice, with the host of on-site restaurants at the hotel. For a drink
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd share price today?

The Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹765.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd is ₹233.22 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd is 20.55 and 4.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd is ₹87.1 and ₹1387.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd?

Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 737.07%, 6 Month at -40.20%, 3 Month at -23.89% and 1 Month at 7.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.