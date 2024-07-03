Summary

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name and style of Sayaji Hotels (Vadodara) Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 28, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company is a sophisticated collection of individually designed hotels, catering to both leisure and business travellers with stylish guest rooms and versatile meeting facilities. The Hotel is known for its bespoke experience and signature hospitality. Hotel Sayaji reflects the true spirit of Indore, Central Indias financial capital, in the way it brings together tradition and contemporary luxury. Major tourist destinations in the city, like Vijay Nagar and Khajrana Ganesh Temple, are within 5 km of the hotel.The sprawling hotel contains many rooms, built and decorated in a modern fashion with cutting-edge technology, the hotel is the perfect place to set up camp for business travellers, along with modern amenities such as Internet connectivity, air-conditioning and LCD TVs. The hotel provides a range of facilities to its guests, to ensure their safety and comfort in the duration of the stay. In terms of dining options, the guests are spoilt for choice, with the host of on-site restaurants at the hotel. For a drink

