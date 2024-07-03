Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹765.5
Prev. Close₹765.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹765.5
Day's Low₹765.5
52 Week's High₹1,387.9
52 Week's Low₹87.1
Book Value₹175.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)233.22
P/E20.55
EPS37.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.99
42.04
-0.03
-0.04
Net Worth
52.04
45.09
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
T N Unni
Independent Director
Abhay Chintaman Choudhari
Whole-time Director
Hamza Aziz Valiulla
Managing Director
Raoof Razak Dhanani
Non Executive Director
Suchitra Dhanani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpit Agrawal.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd
Summary
Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name and style of Sayaji Hotels (Vadodara) Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 28, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company is a sophisticated collection of individually designed hotels, catering to both leisure and business travellers with stylish guest rooms and versatile meeting facilities. The Hotel is known for its bespoke experience and signature hospitality. Hotel Sayaji reflects the true spirit of Indore, Central Indias financial capital, in the way it brings together tradition and contemporary luxury. Major tourist destinations in the city, like Vijay Nagar and Khajrana Ganesh Temple, are within 5 km of the hotel.The sprawling hotel contains many rooms, built and decorated in a modern fashion with cutting-edge technology, the hotel is the perfect place to set up camp for business travellers, along with modern amenities such as Internet connectivity, air-conditioning and LCD TVs. The hotel provides a range of facilities to its guests, to ensure their safety and comfort in the duration of the stay. In terms of dining options, the guests are spoilt for choice, with the host of on-site restaurants at the hotel. For a drink
Read More
The Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹765.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd is ₹233.22 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd is 20.55 and 4.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd is ₹87.1 and ₹1387.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sayaji Hotels Indore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 737.07%, 6 Month at -40.20%, 3 Month at -23.89% and 1 Month at 7.67%.
