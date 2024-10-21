|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/10/2024 has been revised to 24/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/10/2024 has been revised to 24/10/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Re-Appointment of Statutory Auditor
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 Notice of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Boards Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 Fixation of Cutoff date for determination of eligibility of the equity shareholders to receive the notice of Annual General Meeting Recommendation of payment of dividend on Unlisted 10% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of the Company Redemption of Unlisted 10% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of the Company Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from one State to another Any other matters thereto Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 Re-Appointment of M/s. K.L. Vyas & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Announcement under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Change in the composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
