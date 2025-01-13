iifl-logo-icon 1
SC Agrotech Ltd Balance Sheet

16.19
(0.62%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:59:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.34

-3.58

-5.57

-5.58

Net Worth

2.66

2.42

0.43

0.42

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

Total Liabilities

2.74

2.5

0.51

0.72

Fixed Assets

0.46

0.48

0.6

0.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.05

1.91

-0.23

0.05

Inventories

0

0.22

0.03

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.84

0.32

0.9

0.59

Debtor Days

1,563.33

Other Current Assets

1.59

1.56

0.29

0.37

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.06

-0.25

-0.37

Creditor Days

980.39

Other Current Liabilities

-0.32

-0.13

-1.2

-0.53

Cash

0.23

0.1

0.14

0.03

Total Assets

2.74

2.49

0.51

0.71

