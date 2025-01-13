SC Agrotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.34
-3.58
-5.57
-5.58
Net Worth
2.66
2.42
0.43
0.42
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Total Liabilities
2.74
2.5
0.51
0.72
Fixed Assets
0.46
0.48
0.6
0.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.05
1.91
-0.23
0.05
Inventories
0
0.22
0.03
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.84
0.32
0.9
0.59
Debtor Days
1,563.33
Other Current Assets
1.59
1.56
0.29
0.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
-0.25
-0.37
Creditor Days
980.39
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
-0.13
-1.2
-0.53
Cash
0.23
0.1
0.14
0.03
Total Assets
2.74
2.49
0.51
0.71
