SC Agrotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.73
(2.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.13

0

0

0.72

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

26.06

Raw materials

-0.13

0

0

-0.79

As % of sales

98.54

0

0

109.88

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.19

-0.24

-0.38

As % of sales

169.83

0

0

53.69

Other costs

-0.42

-0.46

-0.42

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

307.51

0

0

27.83

Operating profit

-0.65

-0.65

-0.66

-0.66

OPM

-475.9

0

0

-91.41

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.72

0.72

0.72

0.72

Profit before tax

0.05

0.05

0.03

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0.01

0

Tax rate

-12.93

11.17

26.35

-14.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-9.79

11.49

31.49

-2.42

NPM

36.52

0

0

5.26

