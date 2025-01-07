Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.13
0
0
0.72
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
26.06
Raw materials
-0.13
0
0
-0.79
As % of sales
98.54
0
0
109.88
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.19
-0.24
-0.38
As % of sales
169.83
0
0
53.69
Other costs
-0.42
-0.46
-0.42
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
307.51
0
0
27.83
Operating profit
-0.65
-0.65
-0.66
-0.66
OPM
-475.9
0
0
-91.41
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.72
Profit before tax
0.05
0.05
0.03
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0.01
0
Tax rate
-12.93
11.17
26.35
-14.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-9.79
11.49
31.49
-2.42
NPM
36.52
0
0
5.26
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.